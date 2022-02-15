James Jean Reflects on the Process of Renewal in ‘Woodcutter Awakening’

Raveena’s music has a delightfully pacifying effect, like slipping beneath a down blanket at the end of the night. Her delicate voice is typically set to acoustic guitar melodies and spacious percussion, an established sound that the New York singer-songwriter has spent the past few years tinkering with. She suggested a shimmery new direction with last year’s one-off single “Tweety,” a blast of Y2K R&B nostalgia whose shift in vocal and production styles was welcome: The pillow-soft songs on her 2019 debut could go down easy, but they were relaxed to a fault. Raveena’s luminous sophomore album, Asha’s Awakening, is a throat-clearing moment for the singer, drawing on both Western and South Asian inspirations and collaborations for a blend of dance-friendly R&B songs and soothing ballads, each of which stands on her distinctive, quiet strength.
