Austin, TX

Fajita Pete's plans at least 6 locations in Austin area

By Sahar Chmais
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 4 days ago
Three years ago, the vision was to open one Fajita Pete’s restaurant in Austin. That proposal was apparently too tame for Fajita Pete’s Austin franchisee Michael Blalock, who already has plans for six Austin metro locations — the first just opened. And even though Austin is...

Austin Business Journal

Hard choices loom for Austin restaurants if Mexican avocado embargo persists

The embargo was announced Sunday, Feb. 13, reportedly in response to a threat posed toward a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. Restauranteurs in Central Texas said the immediate effects have been muted — but worry there could be trouble just around the corner, in an industry that's already been financially hammered. “I don't think in the short-term restaurant operators can do much more than absorb another hit,” one local CEO said.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties Expands Footprint to Austin Texas

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties is celebrating the opening of their new Lakeway office in Austin, TX, situated in the heart of Lakeway, TX. The expansion marks Premier Properties’ continued growth in the state of Texas which now serves the communities of Austin, Houston, Galveston, Amarillo, Dumas, Lubbock, and Tyler with more than 500 agents in 20 offices. Based in Houston, Texas, Premier Properties is owned and operated by brothers, Stacy and Tracy Mathews, who bring more than 30 years of real estate experience. Within less than a year of operation, the Lakeway office has already been named as one of the “Best Real Estate Offices in Austin”. The Lakeway office is under the leadership of Natalie Kampen, who brings 20 years of residential and commercial real estate experience to the community and is known for creating a “team player” environment for her agents. As part of the company’s expansion plans, Stacy and Tracy Mathews announced that Prosperity Home Mortgage, a leading full-service mortgage banker specializing in residential and refinance loans, will work closely with and support Premier Properties’ agents and customers, providing industry-leading residential loan products and services. Ranked as one of the best mortgage companies in the nation by Mortgage Executive Magazine eight years in a row, Prosperity Home Mortgage offers customers a wide range of mortgage products, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, jumbo loans, Federal Housing Administration (FHA), and Veterans Affairs (VA) loans. Mortgage Consultants work hand-in-hand with customers throughout the financing process, helping provide valuable information and then work together with agents, insurance and settlement service providers ensuring accurate and on-time closings. “We are thrilled to offer our agents and their customers the opportunity for the convenience of a one-stop mortgage source for fast, efficient service,” said Stacy Mathews. “The Prosperity team is experienced, knowledgeable professionals, and we couldn’t be more excited to have them engaged as a resource to provide the best products and services available in the marketplace.” “We are delighted to expand into the Austin market with a company of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties caliber,” said Gino Blefari, Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. “And I am confident that adding mortgage services from the exceptional team at Prosperity Home Mortgage will be a game changer for both the Premier Properties customers and the agents who serve them.” Premier Property agents from all over Austin are realizing the benefits of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ best-in-class technology platforms offered to deliver worldclass support to its network. Agents also have full access to the recently unveiled Real Estate I.Q. System. The System combines the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brand, marketing resources and technology with continuing education, training, mentoring, and consulting. The brand also provides global listing syndication, professional training, and ongoing education as well as the exclusive Luxury Collection marketing program for premier listings. The agents of the Lakeway office gain full access to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices active relocation and referral networks, and its “Forever Cloud” technology suite, a powerful source for lead generation, marketing support, social media, video production/distribution and more. Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties offers high-end services and experience to clients by bringing together a group of skilled, passionate, and supportive individuals who are empowered by the brokerage to deliver an exceptional level of service. Natalie Kampen Branch Manager Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties natalie.kampen@preproperties.com 512-820-5318 Tyler Johnson Business Development Prosperity Home Mortgage, LLC Tyler.johnson@phmloans.com 612-581-7878.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Billion-dollar European urban farming company to eat up industrial space south of Austin

This company's modular large-scale farming units are up to 33-feet tall and take up 430 square feet of ground space. They produce the crop equivalent of land the size of a soccer field and use 95% less water and 95% less land compared to traditional soil-based agriculture. Get details on the forthcoming facility — and how it will work — in this story. Business opportunities abound.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Driftwood Golf and Ranch Club attracting Central Texans for resort-style primary homes

Work on an 800-acre luxury residential and golf club near a fast-growing city south of Austin is progressing. Developers said that they have sold roughly half of the development's home sites, and they are gearing up to open the 18-hole golf course that is the centerpiece of the project. Read about the new neighborhood plus get access to our latest list of local golf courses in this story.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Shopping centers anchored by Costco, Whole Foods, H-E-B bought for $189M

An Illinois-based REIT announced Feb. 7 it acquired two Austin-area shopping centers anchored by three major retailers for a whopping $189.3 million. The centers changing hands were the 357,000-square-foot The Shops at Arbor Trails, anchored by a Costco Wholesale and Whole Foods Market, and 168,000-square-foot Escarpment Village, where H-E-B is the lead tenant. Get details on those details in this story, plus check out our list of the largest retail centers in the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Ice storm freezes flights at Austin airport

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport announced that airlines have canceled a majority of flights Thursday as a winter storm brings ice and freezing rain into Central Texas. According to the website FlightAware, there are currently 389 cancellations at the airport Thursday. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is closed Thursday morning until 11 a.m.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

