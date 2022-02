Spain has announced that, from next week, unvaccinated children aged 12-17 will be allowed in with a negative PCR test result instead of proof of vaccination.“The government updates the health requirements for entry to Spain for the group between 12 and 17 years of age from non-EU countries,” tweeted the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism on Friday.“Starting at 00:00h on Monday 14 [this age group] may submit negative NAAT test (RT-PCR or similar) [taken within the] 72h before,” it continued.The news comes too late for the UK’s half-term holidays - with a week off starting from Monday, many...

TRAVEL ・ 9 DAYS AGO