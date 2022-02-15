ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes Adds Sparkle to Her Step in Flared Crystal Heels at Tory Burch’s Fall 2022 NYFW Show

By Jacorey Moon
 4 days ago
Katie Holmes gives sophisticated-chic energy for fashion week.

The “Dawson’s Creek” star was spotted at the Tory Burch fall 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Monday while wearing a look that brought some sparkle. For the outfit, Holmes donned a double-breasted white trench coat that featured structured shoulders for a refined appearance. Under it, she wore a brown sweater dress that added a nice pop of color. She accessorized with a black and cream Tory Burch handbag that was emblazoned with the brand’s signature emblem and a pair of shiny black tights.

To finish off everything, Holmes opted for a pair of black strappy sandals that incorporated a distinct pear embellishment on the ankle strap and a glittery kitten heel suitable for the festive fashion occasion.

When it comes to Holmes’ style, she has a relaxed chic fashion sense that she displays on both her Instagram feed and in streetwear photos alike. For example, recently, we’ve seen the “Batman Begins” star give her own variation of monochromatic dressing with an all-black look at Ulla Johnson’s NYFW show. And we’ve also seen her pair retro sneakers with slick tailoring that showcases her affinity for mixing aesthetics.

The “First Daughter” actress has also made a name for herself within the fashion industry. She starred in campaigns for J. Crew, Ann Taylor and Miu Miu. Also, she was Bobbi Brown’s very first celebrity ad campaign.

When she graces red carpets, Holmes wears beautiful designs from brands like Zac Posen, Christopher Esber, Saint Laurent, Gabriela Hearst and Isabel Marant.

Click through the gallery to see Holmes’ red carpet style through the years.

Footwear News

