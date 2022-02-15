ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks start near bottom in early NFL power rankings

By Liz Mathews
 4 days ago
The Los Angeles Rams beat the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI and with that, lead the NFL power rankings heading into the 2022 regular season.

“Stars win games in this league, and the Rams are exhibit A,” writes CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco. “But is it just easy to trade away picks to go for it? No, It takes shrewd drafting in the later rounds to do that, which Rams general manager Les Snead has done.”

As for the Rams’ divisional rivals, Prisco has the 49ers in the top 10 at No. 7 overall and the Cardinals just shy of that at No. 11. The Seahawks, however, can be found much further down on his list . . . at No. 25.

“They’ve made changes to their coaching staff, which means Pete Carroll could be getting desperate,” Prisco asserts. “Whether Russell Wilson returns is the big issue facing this team.”

