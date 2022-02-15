UCLA Men's Basketball Bracketology Roundup: Feb. 15

Sorting through March Madness bracket projections from ESPN, CBS and other key outlets to see where the Bruins could end up.

March Madness is one month away, and with recent losses piling up, the Bruins are running out of time to strengthen their seed in the tournament.

No. 13 UCLA men’s basketball (17-5, 9-4 Pac-12) had been projected as high as a No. 1 seed earlier this campaign, but after a recent drop in consistency and a loss to USC, the latest projections of the field of 64 have the Bruins in different, lower-seeded scenarios.

Heading into March, before the matchups are made official, here is where UCLA has been projected to land in brackets from experts across the internet.

ESPN - Joe Lunardi

Midwest Region

No. 1 Auburn (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 16 Southern (Automatic Qualifier)/New Orleans (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 St. Mary’s

No. 9 Loyola Chicago (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 5 Michigan State

No. 12 Davidson (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 4 Villanova

No. 13 Toledo (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 Xavier

No. 11 SMU (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 3 UCLA

No. 14 Seattle (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 7 Iowa

No. 10 Wake Forest

No. 2 Kansas (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 15 Long Beach St. (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (4): No. 1 Arizona, No. 3 UCLA, No. 7 USC, No. 12 Oregon

Similar to last week’s ESPN projection, UCLA remains as a No. 3 seed, but this time it switches them over to the Midwest region. Auburn is the head of the pack in this region and would likely be a serious threat to the Bruins’ shot at another Final Four run should they make it that far.

In the First Round, UCLA is matched up against Seattle. The Bruins have a slight history with the Redhawks, defeating them 78-52 in December 2020. Xavier does not have much past with UCLA, but they do with coach Mick Cronin. When Cronin was at Cincinnati, Xavier was his top rival and things were known to get heated between the Bruins’ coach and Xavier supporters.

SMU, on the other hand, has played UCLA in the tournament. To advance to the Sweet 16 in 2015’s edition of March Madness, The Bruins defeated the Mustangs 60-59 on a controversial goaltending call which was called on a Bryce Alford 3-pointer.

UCLA has played Long Beach State and Vilanova this season, defeating the Beach twice and the Wildcats once. The Bruins also took on Michigan State in last year’s March Madness, starting their run to the Final Four by defeating the Spartans in the First Four

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

East Region

No. 1 Kentucky

No. 16 Colgate/UNC Wilmington

No. 8 Notre Dame

No. 9 Iowa State

No. 5 UCLA

No. 12 North Texas

No. 4 Michigan State

No. 13 New Mexico State

No. 6 Wyoming

No. 11 Indiana

No. 3 Texas Tech

No. 14 Montana St.

No. 7 Arkansas

No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Providence

No. 15 Yale

Pac-12 (4): No, 1 Arizona, No. 5 UCLA, No. 8 USC, No. 12 Oregon

Projected into the East region here with Kentucky as the top seed, UCLA finds itself projected the lowest it has been this season. As a No. 5 seed, the Bruins would likely have a more difficult path to a return to the Final Four, topped off with a possible Sweet Sixteen matchup against the surging Wildcats.

North Texas would be UCLA’s matchup for the First Round. The Bruins have played and defeated the Mean Green once, defeating them by 15 in 1998. Michigan State could be a Second Round possibility and the Bruins have taken them on twice in the past two seasons, losing once in Maui and winning in the First Four.

UCLA has played New Mexico State as recently as 2009, but the peak of previous matchups between the Bruins and Aggies would be when they faced off in 1969 and 1970 – both appearances with both squads as ranked teams.

The storied UCLA-Notre Dame rivalry could add another chapter in this potential layout, as could the more recent high-profile matchups between the Bruins and Kentucky, but the rest of the likely matchups region are close to a clean slate for UCLA.

USA Today - Shelby Mast and Scott Gleeson

West Region

No. 1 Gonzaga

No. 16 Norfolk State

No. 8 Boise State

No. 9 Davidson

No. 4 Illinois

No. 13 Toledo

No. 5 Marquette

No. 12 Iona

No. 3 UCLA

No. 14 Liberty

No. 6 St. Mary’s

No. 11 Notre Dame

No. 7 Wyoming

No. 10 BYU

No. 2 Baylor

No. 15 Long Beach State

Pac-12 (3): No. 1 Arizona, No. 3 UCLA, No. 6 USC

UCLA returns to the West region in this bracket projection with an Elite Eight game possible against top-seeded Gonzaga. Liberty would await for the Bruins in the First Round, and fans will surely remember the last time the Bruins faced the Flames. The Bruins lost 73-58 on their home court in what was also Alford’s last game in charge of the men’s basketball program.

St. Mary’s was a much more common opponent for UCLA in the 80s and 90s, but the two squads have not faced off since then. The Bruins could wind up facing familiar foes with Notre Dame, BYU and Long Beach State as well. The Bruins have already played the Beach twice this season, so the third matchup against a nonconference opponent would create a rare situation.

The Bruins defeated Marquette earlier in the campaign and Cronin comes from a background of experience under Iona coach Rick Pitino from when they were both on the staff at Louisville.

Sports Illustrated - Kevin Sweeney

Midwest Region

No. 1 Kentucky (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 16 Long Beach St. (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 8 Wyoming (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 9 TCU

No. 4 UCLA

No. 13 Toledo (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 5 Alabama

No. 12 Creighton/Notre Dame

No. 3 Illinois (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 14 Liberty (Automatic Qualifier)

No. 6 UConn

No. 11 Michigan

No. 7 St. Mary’s

No. 10 Wake Forest

No. 2 Baylor

No. 15 Cleveland State (Automatic Qualifier)

Pac-12 (4): No. 1 Arizona, No. 4 UCLA, No. 6 USC, First four out: Oregon

In this Midwest region projected bracket, Kentucky is the top-seeded team, but it is also ripe with opportunities for UCLA to play teams they have played within the past two seasons.

Toledo and UCLA have never faced off and could create an interesting First Round pairing. However, in Second Round matchups, Alabama could earn a rematch to try and avenge last year’s Sweet 16 contest.

UCLA’s aforementioned past against Notre Dame is prevalent, and the Bruins lost to Creighton in 2017. That loss came under an underachieving Alford, though, who has since been replaced by a former Big East coach in Cronin.

A rematch with Michigan is possible, as well as a what-could-have-been matchup with Baylor – a chance to see what the 2021 National Championship may have looked like if Jalen Suggs’ buzzer-beater did not go in.

