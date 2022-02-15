ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scioto County, OH

37 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=072zuY_0eFIItap00

SCIOTO — The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 37 new cases on Tuesday for Scioto County bringing the total to 20,101 since the start of the outbreak.

There were 238 more recoveries reported by ODH Tuesday for the county bringing the number of recoveries to 18,353 over the course of the pandemic.

ODH reported four additional hospitalizations for Scioto County Tuesday bringing the total to 1,199 people that have been hospitalized, during the outbreak, in connection with the virus or found to have the virus during their admission for other medical reasons. This number does not represent the number of people currently in the hospital in connection with COVID-19.

The level of community transmission for Scioto County continues to be high.

The number of original vaccines completed in Scioto County is 34,778 or 46.18% of the total population of the county (75,315). The number of additional doses (booster shots) received is 13,829.

Comments / 4

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
County
Scioto County, OH
Scioto County, OH
Government
Scioto County, OH
Coronavirus
Scioto County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
CNN

Why Donbas is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis

Lviv, Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Even as Russian forces mass on Ukraine's border, the spotlight this week has swung back to the rumbling low-intensity war in eastern Ukraine and its possible role in setting the stage for a broader conflict. Over the past three days, there has been...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Community Transmission#Doses#Scioto#Odh
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
117
Post
486K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy