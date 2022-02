The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without penalty. However, under certain circumstances, you can even withdraw penalty-free from these accounts at age 55 using the rule of 55. Preparing to retire by age 59 calls for evaluating the amount of income you can produce in retirement, estimating the expenses you expect to incur and how you can make up for any shortfalls.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO