From cult classic to improbable sequel and now to a live-action television series, Blade Runner has had a lifespan to make a replicant jealous. Following Blade Runner and the 2017 sequel Blade Runner 2049, the dystopian sci-fi series will next expand to streaming with a live-action series coming to Amazon’s Prime Video. The show, titled will be executive produced by the series’ original director Ridley Scott, and written by Silka Louisa of the upcoming series, Shining Girls. As suggested by the title, the series will be set 50 years after the events of the last movie, which itself was set in the far-flung year of 2019.

