GROVE CITY, Ohio — The Grove City Division of Police is asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of following a woman to her car and attacking her. Investigators say it began Thursday afternoon in the 1600 block of Stringtown Road when a suspect got into the passenger side of the victim's car and implied he had a gun. The suspect is accused of assaulting the woman and restraining her in the car.

GROVE CITY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO