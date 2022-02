I'm a freak for pillows. Like, I have eight on my bed, and [quickly counts] 10 throw pillows on my couch, plus more stashed away in my office, on chairs, and crammed into the closet. Is it a bit of an illness, this addiction to down-stuffed quadrilaterals? Maybe. But, like most others, I spend a third of my life in bed and, for the last several years, another third trying to find somewhere comfortable in my house to work from home—so that's where the pillows come in, cradling me from every angle. Plus, I'm a Taurus. We're unapologetically decadent, and insistent on maximizing customization of our personal spaces. Everything soft. Everything cozy.

