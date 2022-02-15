ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

What Time Will Kanye West’s Documentary ‘jeen-yuhs’ Be on Netflix?

By Josh Sorokach
Decider.com
Decider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3onl9W_0eFIHDzs00

We’re less than 24 hours away from the Netflix premiere of Kanye West’s new documentary jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy.

Directed by Coodie & Chike, the hotly anticipated new film is presented in three acts, with Act 1 debuting February 16 on Netflix and the next two acts scheduled to premiere in consecutive weeks (February 23 and March 2, respectively). Per Netflix, “A Kanye Trilogy is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye West’s experience, showcasing both his formative days trying to break through and his life today as a global brand and artist.” Act 1 (“Vision”) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and is currently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, boasting an 88% Tomatometer score.

What time will jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy premiere on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

WHEN IS THE JEEN-YUHS RELEASE DATE?

Act 1 of Kanye West’s new documentary premieres Wednesday, February 16, 2022 on Netflix.

WHAT TIME DOES NETFLIX RELEASE NEW SHOWS?

Netflix releases new episodes/films at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT.

WHAT TIME WILL KANYE WEST’S DOCUMENTARY JEEN-YUHS BE ON NETFLIX?

Netflix is based out of California, so Act 1 of jeen-yuhs will be available to stream at 12:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time (3:00 a.m. Eastern Standard Time) beginning Wednesday, February 16. If the clock strikes 12:00 (or 3:00 a.m. for folks on the East Coast) and you don’t see the new film, give it a moment, hit refresh, and then enjoy the show!

WHEN WILL JENN-YUHS EPISODE 2 BE ON NETFLIX?

Comments / 0

Related
thebrag.com

J. Cole’s message to Kanye West after watching Jeen-Yuhs

The North Carolina rap artist, J. Cole, posted his thoughts on the Kanye West documentary ‘Jeen-Yuhs’ on Instagram. Dreamville artist, J. Cole, has had a long and complicated relationship with Kanye West that dates all the way back to 2007. On Cole’s debut mixtape The Come Up four tracks were produced by West, marking the beginning of a fruitful collaboration between the two that would eventually take its twists and turns. In 2009’s The Warm Up, Cole’s second project, he gave nods to Kanye with his lyrics as well as having more Kanye-produced beats on the tape.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
The Independent

Kris Jenner ‘forgets’ granddaughter True’s name, says she wants daughter Kendall to become a mum

Kris Jenner has said she would love her supermodel daughter, Kendall Jenner, to make her a grandmother for the 12th time.In a snippet from an upcoming appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kris was tested on whether she could name all 11 of her grandchildren.She is a grandmother to Kourtney Kardashian’s three children, Kim Kardashian’s four children, Robert Kardashian’s daughter, Khloe Kardashian’s daughter, and Kylie Jenner’s two children.The businesswoman was able to quickly name all of them apart from Khloe’s daughter True, who she momentarily forgot.When asked by DeGeneres who she thinks might give her a 12th grandchild, Kris said...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Documentary#Standard Time#Clock Strikes#Film Star#Coodie Chike#Tomatometer
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Elvis’: Tom Hanks Looks Unrecognizable in New Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis just dropped and fans are freaking out. Warner Bros. released the movie clip on Thursday featuring Austin Butler as Elvis Presley and Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker. The trailer opens with the classic tune “Suspicious Minds” against an eerie almost unrecognizable narration by Tom Hanks as Colonel Parker. Don’t worry, there’s still plenty of hip-shaking from Butler’s Elvis included as well.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Decider.com

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy