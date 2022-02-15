ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

US, Canada renewing rivalry in Beijing gold medal match

By Jack Doles
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kMoaZ_0eFIGSbE00

BEIJING (NEXSTAR) — It has become a staple of the Olympics: The U.S. versus Canada in the women’s hockey gold medal game.

Beijing marks the sixth time in seven Olympics that the two powers have met in the championship game, including a shootout win for the U.S. in Pyeongchang last time around. That has built a heated rivalry.

“It’s not a secret that we don’t like each other. It’s always a battle, especially when you’re able to represent your country, the stakes are a lot higher and there’s a lot more pride behind it,” Megan Keller, playing defense for Team USA in Beijing, said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G9iF1_0eFIGSbE00
USA’s Kendall Coyne Schofield (L) and USA’s Hannah Brandt (R) tries to score past Canada’s goaltender Ann-Renee Desbiens during the women’s preliminary round group A match of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games ice hockey competition between USA and Canada, at the Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing on February 8, 2022. (Photo by ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

Lisa Brown-Miller knows it well. She played for Team USA against Canada for the gold medal in the 1998 games in Nagano, Japan — the first time women’s hockey was an Olympic event.

“Any time you seem to play them, it is for the big prize at the end. There’s nothing that heats up like that battle for having these bragging rights at the end of the game,” Brown-Miller said.

Earning those bragging rights, she said, is “powerful.”

These days, many of the players for the U.S. and Canada play with and against each other professionally, so they know each other and some are even friends. Brown-Miller, who now coaches for Aquinas College in Grand Rapids, Michigan, joked that she could never do that.

“When you saw them prior to a game, if you were staying in the same hotel, you’re walking through the lobby, you might give them a little stare, like, ‘I’ve got you,'” Brown-Miller said.

She said the rivalry is good for women’s hockey because it draws attention to the sport.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NHHH2_0eFIGSbE00
Claire Thompson #42 of Team Canada and Hilary Knight #21 of Team United States look to the net during the Group A Women’s Preliminary Round ice hockey match between Team United States and Team Canada at Wukesong Sports Centre on February 8, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Jonathan Ernst – Pool/Getty Images)

The gold medal matchup between the U.S. and Canada begins at 11:10 p.m. ET Thursday . You can watch it streaming live here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Twin brothers on the run. Have you seen the Harris brothers?

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— On June 19, 2021, authorities responded to a shooting that occurred on Standifer Avenue and Vine in Monroe. That shooting resulted in two people being shot, 18-year-old Xavier Wright and a juvenile victim who were both treated at a local hospital. Twin brothers, Bobby and Dennis Harris were identified as the shooting […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Megan Keller
Person
Hannah Brandt
WJTV 12

3 charged with killing Honeykomb Brazy’s grandparents

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police arrested three people in connection with a deadly shooting and a fire in the Happy Hills neighborhood last February. Police have arrested and charged Darrin Southall, Terrance Watkins and Jamarcus Chambers with two counts of murder and several counts of shooting into an occupied home. This comes exactly a […]
MOBILE, AL
Upworthy

1st Black woman to win Olympic speed skating gold 'cried so much' her medal was backward on podium

American speed skater Erin Jackson penned her name into Olympic history after becoming the first Black woman to win a gold medal in the women's 500-meter speed skating event. The skater was so overcome with emotion that the gold medal around her neck was backward while she stood up on the podium. The 29-year-old hailing from Florida was emotional after she finished first in the skating event and was seen crying on the podium. The adorable images and video just perfectly summed up what the achievement meant for the American speed skater. She also became the first Black woman to win gold for an individual event at the Winter Games as she finished her lap in just 37.04 seconds, reported NBC News.
SOCIETY
The Independent

US-born skater who was lambasted in China speaks out over Olympic nightmare

US-born figure skater Zhu Yi, who competes for China and was attacked on Chinese social media after falling during the Olympics, has spoken out about the ordeal. “I am an Olympian; no one can take that away from me,” she wrote on her Instagram on Wednesday. “It’s all about the journey. I persevered through years of adversity, and came out a stronger person. Last night was my final skate on Olympic ice and I took in every moment of it,” she said. It was her first post since the attacks against her began. Many posted positive and supported comments,...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Team Canada#Winter Olympic Games#Nexstar#Team Usa#Getty Images#Aquinas College
WJTV 12

Hinds County election commissioner, business owner arrested on fraud charges

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Election Commissioner Toni Johnson and a Hinds County resident have been arrested by special agents from the State Auditor’s Office. State Auditor Shad White said Johnson and Cedric Cornelius, a Hinds County resident, were both indicted on multiple charges. Special agents from his office also delivered demand letters […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies while working at FedEx hub

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman died while working at the FedEx Hub overnight Friday, Memphis Police say. According to police, the woman died after an accident occurred while she operated a forklift. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Family members identified the woman as Jessica James. A source with decades dedicated to FedEx said […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

Two convicted felons arrested in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Hattiesburg police said they arrested two convicted felons in separate incidents. They were both arrested for being convicted felons in possession of weapons. Investigators said they arrested James Green III, 48, around 3:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 400 block of Mable Street after a traffic stop. He was charged with […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Gold
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
Japan
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

See how Mississippi is affected by e-commerce scams

While economies the world over suffered, slowed, and effectively stopped due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fraud economy flourished. Experts estimated that the annual global cost of fraud in 2020 would total just over $5 trillion USD—that’s more than the gross domestic product of most countries. But those were pre-pandemic estimates, derived under pre-pandemic conditions […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Two wanted in connection to Jackson fatal shooting

UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a second man wanted in connection to the fatal shooting. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting. Police said the shooting on Clinton Boulevard […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy