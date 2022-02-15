North Carolina Man 'Almost Had A Heart Attack' After Winning $1 Million

Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes all it takes is just one shot to win a big lottery prize. That's what happened to one North Carolina man recently when he scored a huge $1 million win .

According to a release from the NC Education Lottery , Paul Bray Jr. , of Reidsville, rarely plays the lottery. However, he decided to try his luck last week by purchasing a $10 Big Cash Payout ticket from the S&L Country Market on U.S. 158. When he saw the $1 million prize, he told lottery officials that he "almost had a heart attack."

"I thought it was $1,000 at first," said Bray. "But I just kept seeing zeroes."

Bray claimed his prize at lottery headquarters on Monday (February 14), where he had to make a choice regarding how to receive his life-changing prize. He could either accept the prize money as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or he could receive a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, taking home a grand total of $424,063 after all state and federal tax withholdings.

So what does he plan to do with his new winnings? Bray told lottery officials that he hopes to build a new house for he and his wife to enjoy.

"I'm just a country boy and I've never won anything like this ," he said.