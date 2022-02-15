ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Tyrese Gibson’s Mother Passes Away Due To COVID-19

By Christopher Smith
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hyp8B_0eFIG16600

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3qw8_0eFIG16600

Source: Maury Phillips Archive / Getty

Tyrese Gibson and his family are dealing with heartbreak, as the actor shared the sad news that his mother passed away after battling COVID-19 & pneumonia.

The Fast and The Furious actor and singer who had been delivering updates to his fans on his mother’s condition through social media, broke the news of the passing of Priscilla Murray on Monday (February 14th).

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying for my mother[.] This is the saddest moment of my life………. My sweet Valentine just passed away…..,” Gibson wrote in the caption to a heartrending post he made on Instagram which captured him weeping as he held her hand in the hospital.

“May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens…….,” the post continued. “From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..,” Gibson concluded.

In another Instagram post, he thanked jazz great Kenny G, who took the time out to play “Forever In Love” for Gibson and his mother as they were in her hospital room through a session on Instagram Live.

“Dear @kennyg I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody……….,” he wrote. “I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies…”

We offer our condolences to Tyrese and his family at this time.

Photo: Getty

Comments / 3

Related
Outsider.com

‘Fast & Furious’ Star Tyrese Gibson Mourns Death of Mother

Actor and musician Tyrese Gibson, known for the “Fast & Furious” films, revealed that his mother Priscilla lost her battle with Covid-19. In an emotional post, Gibson shared a video of some of their final moments together. He held her hand and reassured that for the rest of his life, everywhere he went, he would hold her hand the way she held his when he was a child. He added: “every journey this life takes me through from now on, you’re going to hold my hand, Mom, okay?”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Gibson
Person
Kenny G
Person
Jesus Christ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Maury Phillips Archive#Covid 19#Instagram Live
The Independent

Comedian shares regret about not getting vaccine as he dies of Covid

The comedian known as “Chinese Best Friend” shared his regret at not getting vaccinated before he died from Covid-19. The Los Angeles father texted family members, saying “I can’t breathe again”. Christian Cabrera, 40, tested positive for the coronavirus around Christmas. Not long afterwards, he was in an emergency room with pneumonia in both lungs. Losing the ability to breathe on his own, he was put on a ventilator. He spent more than a week in the ICU. “I really regret not getting my vaccine,” he texted his brother, according to KTLA. “If I can do it all...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Distractify

Simone Biles Shares a Stunning Video of Her 8-Carat Engagement Ring on Instagram

ICYMI, U.S. gymnastic superstar Simone Biles spent her Valentine's Day in one of the most romantic ways possible — celebrating her new engagement! While those who haven't been keeping up with Simone's personal life might be surprised to know she's seeing someone (who is not Zac Efron), the professional athlete said yes to boyfriend Jonathan Owens on the Day of Love.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Celebrities
thecinemaholic.com

Where is James DeBarge Now?

A&E and Lifestyle’s simply titled documentary series ‘Janet Jackson’ has an obvious goal — to delve into the singer-songwriter’s extraordinary tale as directly and honestly as possible. After all, told through the eyes of the entertainment sensation herself, it covers not only her childhood and professional experiences but also her failed marriages and never-faltering ambitions. Amongst that is, of course, her controversial relationship with her first husband James DeBarge, so now, if you wish to know more about the same, along with its strange aftermath, we’ve got the details for you.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy