Matt Harvey, former Angels testify they received pills from Angels employee in trial over Tyler Skaggs death

By Gabe Lacques, USA TODAY
 4 days ago

In a startling glimpse at drug use within a major league clubhouse, four former Los Angeles Angels players testified in a Texas courtroom Tuesday that they received prescription painkillers sourced from a team employee accused by prosecutors of providing pills that resulted in the 2019 overdose death of Tyler Skaggs.

Former All-Star Matt Harvey, first baseman C.J. Cron and relief pitchers Mike Morin and Cam Bedrosian testified in U.S. District Court in Fort Worth that they received painkillers such as oxycodone from Eric Kay, the Angels’ former director of communications, according to ESPN and other news outlets.

Kay faces one count alleging he possessed and distributed a controlled substance and another accusing him of “knowingly and intentionally” giving fentanyl to Skaggs, resulting in Skaggs’ July 1, 2019 death in an Arlington, Texas, hotel room. If convicted, Kay faces a minimum of 20 years in federal prison.

Tuesday, the prosecution rested its case and Kay's defense team will begin calling its witnesses Wednesday, according to ESPN.

Harvey, 32, who rose to prominence as a member of the New York Mets, pitched just that 2019 season in Anaheim but was subpoenaed by the government and granted immunity. He testified that he came to the Angels as a “partier,” according to ESPN, using cocaine with the Mets and Angels. Harvey testified that he’d asked Skaggs about oxycodone during 2019 spring training and the line between using non-prescribed painkillers as a means of injury mitigation or for recreational purposes.

Harvey acknowledged that he and Skaggs provided each other with drugs – Harvey fulfilling Skaggs’ wishes for Percocet, which also contains acetaminophen – and Skaggs sharing oxycodone purchased through Kay with Harvey, who said he did not enjoy taking the drug.

Harvey testified of a pill-popping culture in which he’d ingest drugs in the Angels dugout and Skaggs, he said, told him he’d chop up oxycodone and snort it off a toilet-paper dispenser in a clubhouse bathroom stall .

Matt Harvey signed with the Angels prior to the 2019 season and made 12 starts for the team. Jayne Kamin-Oncea, USA TODAY Sports

Cron and Morin testified that Skaggs, after discussing opioids use, led them to Kay, who Cron said provided him opioids on about eight occasions, according to ESPN. The transactions would unfold in the clubhouse, Cron testified, as he’d leave money in his locker and Kay would take it and leave pills behind.

SKAGGS: Family sues Angels for negligence over his 2019 drug-related death

TOXICOLOGY REPORT: Skaggs had fentanyl, oxycodone, alcohol in his system

Perhaps Harvey’s most notable testimony was his confirmation that Skaggs told him he had another source than Kay to receive drugs, an acquaintance in his hometown of Santa Monica. Kay’s attorneys are attempting to establish reasonable doubt that the pills Skaggs ingested came from their client. Harvey testified that Skaggs asked him for pills before a pair of June 2019 road trips .

Kay spent parts of April and May 2019 in rehab for alcohol and drug abuse, and was readmitted in July after Skaggs’ death, according to testimony Monday from Angels communications employee Adam Chodzko.

A toxicology report indicated Skaggs had oxycodone, alcohol and fentanyl in his system when he overdosed and died after choking on his own vomit. Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid that’s up to 100 times more powerful than heroin , is increasingly linked to overdose deaths when drug users unwittingly ingest it after purchasing what they believe is heroin or prescription pills.

There were more than 100,000 overdose deaths in the U.S. in 2021, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention , and more than 75,000 of those were attributed to opioids, a 34% jump from 2020. Fentanyl was an increasing factor in those deaths, according to the CDC.

Four months after Skaggs’ death, Major League Baseball and the Players’ Assn. jointly amended its Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, adding opioids, fentanyl, cocaine and synthetic THC, while directing any player who tests positive for those substances to a treatment board for evaluation and, if necessary, formulation of a treatment plan. Players would not be disciplined unless they failed to cooperate.

In announcing the change, MLB and the union said they’d “continue to favor a treatment-based approach to Drugs of Abuse, with a particular emphasis on protecting Players from lethal and addictive substances and providing effective and confidential care and support to Players who need it.”

Skaggs’ mother, Debbie Hetman, testified last week that Skaggs acknowledged a Percocet “issue” in 2013 and, rather than follow a program to wean off the pills, chose to quit “cold turkey,” according to the Los Angeles Times. In 2014, Skaggs suffered an elbow injury that required Tommy John elbow surgery and his prior opioid use was of sufficient concern that Hetman met with Skaggs’ surgeon to ensure he was not prescribed them after his procedure, the Times reported.

Hetman testified that she did not notice signs of illicit drug use in Skaggs from 2014 through his 2019 death.

Testimony this week showed a different angle, with acquaintances and teammates confirming his use or strongly suspecting him of using opioids in highly public settings, from a charity event at Disneyland to a video from Skaggs’ December 2018 wedding that Harvey acknowledged viewing .

Harvey’s testimony regarding Skaggs and his own struggles reflect a culture where players are vulnerable not only from their off-field activities but their fervent desire to pitch through injuries. As a Met in 2017, Harvey was suspended for three days after failing to show up to Citi Field for a game; it was later revealed the club sent representatives to perform a welfare check at the pitcher’s home.

Tuesday, he expressed regret he did not help Skaggs curb his drug use.

“I wish I had,” Harvey testified, per ESPN. “Guys are constantly doing what they can to stay on the field. At the time, I thought I was being a good teammate.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Harvey, former Angels testify they received pills from Angels employee in trial over Tyler Skaggs death

