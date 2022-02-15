Wild weather hits Cleveland ahead of NBA All-Star weekend

Related
Washington Post
Storm to bring Midwest snow, severe weather to South starting midweek
After a week of relatively quiet weather across the Lower 48, the atmosphere is about to reload as a powerful new storm system develops this week and tracks across the country. Its effects will be most pronounced Wednesday and Thursday when it sweeps through the central and eastern United States.
Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
hotnewhiphop.com
Anthony Davis & The Lakers Hit With Some Bad News
Anthony Davis is one of the best big men in the league when he is healthy that is. Unfortunately, Davis has been known as an injury-prone star throughout his career, which has ultimately held him back from truly being an MVP-caliber player. This season, in particular, Davis has had to miss a lot of time, and after coming back strong over the past week, fans were excited to see how he would do with a potential playoff run on the horizon.
Darius Garland, Fat Joe give musical surprise to Cleveland school
Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Darius Garland and rapper Fat Joe might seem like an unlikely duo, but on Friday, the first day of NBA All-Star Weekend, the two partnered together to surprise Saint Martin de Porres High School with some musical treats.
Major winter storm set to bury Midwest in snow, hazardous trail of ice
A robust cross-country storm system is set to unleash a slew of weather impacts ranging from heavy snow, ice and even some severe thunderstorms. The storm will ramp up on Groundhog Day and last into Thursday, covering more than 2,000 miles and at least 19 states. Winter storm watches stretched...
Celtics star Jayson Tatum blasts NBA after losing $32,600,000
After missing out on the All-NBA team for the 2020-21 season, Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum lost a whopping $32.6 million in bonuses from his current contract. That’s much more than what most of us would earn in a lifetime, so it’s completely understandable that Tatum isn’t too pleased with this development.
AccuWeather forecasters watching out for a big storm next week
A major shift in the weather pattern for the eastern United States will bring above-normal temperatures next week, as heat eases in the West along with some much-needed moisture. However, the pattern transition won’t come without consequences. A big storm will take shape in the nation’s midsection along the stark temperature contrast. Some places could get snow while others could face an outbreak of severe weather.
Tracking a massive February storm: When and where to expect snow, rain and possibly tornadoes
A massive storm system is forecast to bring snow, rain, wind and severe weather to the central, eastern and southern US on Wednesday and Thursday.
'Dynamic' storm to unload up to a foot of snow across Midwest
An expansive and multifaceted storm is expected to track across the central and eastern United States this week and produce a plethora of impacts, including accumulating snow and hazardous ice. Up to a foot of snow is anticipated to fall from northeastern Kansas to the thumb of Michigan, including part...
The Weather Channel
Two Presidents Week Winter Storms Will Blanket Plains, Midwest, Northeast With Snow and Ice
Two rounds of snow and ice are expected across the country in the week ahead. The first will blanket the West, northern Plains and upper Midwest early next week. The second will bring snow and ice farther south in the Plains, then into the Ohio Valley and Northeast. A pair...
James Harden's off-court habits have been called into question as a $223 million contract hangs in the balance
James Harden has a reputation for enjoying the nightlife, and following a second trade in two years, it raises questions about his next contract.
Winter Storm Miles 2022 path tracker LIVE – Forecast shows snow, ice and huge winds hitting Midwest and East Coast
ANOTHER massive winter storm is hammering parts of the US, with snow, ice, strong winds, and rain hitting or due to hit the Midwest over to the East Coast Thursday through the weekend. The wild weather is forecast to move across the country before blasting through the East Coast toward...
Report: LeBron James open to returning to Cavaliers, says he wants to play season with son Bronny
A return to Cleveland could be a long shot, but LeBron James said it's a possibility. He also would like to play a season with son Bronny.
natureworldnews.com
Midwest, Northeast Brace For Massive Winter Storm Bringing Heavy Snow and Ice
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a new weather forecast of the continuance of the winter storm from Friday until Sunday. The storm has already caused widespread travel disruption and infrastructural damage over recent days. Due to heavy snowfall and strong winds, multiple areas of the Midwest and Northeast regions have been affected.
Millions in path of winter storm forecast to hit eastern half of U.S., bringing "multiple hazards"
A brutal winter storm is threatening tens of millions of Americans, forecast to bring "multiple hazards" as it sweeps across the eastern half of the United States, according to the National Weather Service. The system is now covering thousands of miles in the middle of the country. A "quick burst"...
Winter Storm Warning: Heavy Mix of Rain, Sleet, and Snow Coming for Midwest
Areas in the midwest are bracing for yet another winter storm including a mix of rain, sleet, and snow. The storm is expected to hit some areas along the midwest early Thursday morning. So far, winter storm warnings have been issued for La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, counties in Illinois as well as parts of Cook and Will counties. Thursday’s warning also includes some areas in Indiana.
AccuWeather
Midweek storm to bring swath of snow from Texas to Michigan
Yet another cross-country storm is expected to hit the United States next week, delivering another dose of wintry weather. A cross-country storm is expected to push across the United States next week, delivering yet another dose of wintry weather for the center of the country. Active weather has been a...
Winter storm moves east bringing heavy snow, flooding
A massive storm system brought heavy snow and a wintry mix on the northern side of the system, flooding rainfall in the middle and severe thunderstorms on the southern side. Heavy snow with snowfall rates of 2 inches per hour at times was affecting parts of the central Plains and Midwest on Thursday morning. In fact, thundersnow was reported in the Kansas City area.
Snow squalls to threaten 'dangerous whiteouts' in Great Lakes, Northeast
A fast-moving storm will trigger locally heavy snow squalls and gusty winds as it races across the Northeast on Saturday following its rampage through the Upper Midwest on Friday. The two conditions will combine forces to create sudden hazards for those traveling during the first part of the Presidents Day weekend, AccuWeather meteorologists warn.
natureworldnews.com
Major Storm May Bring Rapid Freeze-up to Central, Northeastern US
AccuWeather forecasters say the weather is likely to change dramatically, with a quick freeze-up expected throughout large swaths of the Midwest and the interior Northeast from Thursday night into Friday. On Wednesday, temperatures already dropped into the 20s as snowstorms made travel treacherous over much of the central United States.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
