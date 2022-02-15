ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black women tend to have more college debt, study finds

By ABC7 News
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ytYSb_0eFIEcPC00

According to a recent study, Black students are more likely to run up the largest average student loan debt out of any group in the U.S.

The study was done by The Education Trust, a nonprofit based out of Washington, D.C.

Dr. Shamell Bell said she understands the situation well. Even after receiving scholarships, Bell, who is now a lecturer at Harvard, took out multiple student loans to pay for her living expenses while she was in college, reported Good Morning America.

Bell said the stress from her remaining college debt has significantly impacted her life.

“Every single night, I’m not getting sleep because I’m worried about my bills. I’m worried about my loan payments. I’m worried about my credit,” she said. “We were sold a lie with the educational system. I went all the way to the top and I still feel like I failed.”

A 2021 report done by the American Association of University women, based in part on federal data, has shown that women not only make less than men after graduation, but they also hold more debt — an average of $31,276 more.

Black women also borrowed an average of $37,558 more than other racial and ethnic groups as well, according to the report.

Financial aid expert Jessica Brown, author of “How To Pay For College When You’re Broke,” told “GMA” there are several keys to tackling college debt.

Below are her recommendations:

  • Research prospective schools
  • Understand the cost of attendance at different schools
  • Make a financial blueprint with your family

For current students:

  • Use apps for “unclaimed” scholarships, like Scholly and the HBCU Hub that can help you identify funds.
  • Build relationships with your college’s financial aid office
  • Maintain academic excellence, as many scholarships are awarded based on academic performance

For graduates:

  • Identify the best repayment plan for you with your loan servicer
  • Ask about consolidating federal student loans
  • Check your eligibility for public service loan forgiveness

