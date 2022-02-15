ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Uber Driver Naponica Brooks Wanted For Allegedly Assaulting 73-Year-Old Customer

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 4 days ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The search is on for Naponica Brooks, 22, after she allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old woman who was her Uber customer on Valentine’s Day.

Naponica Brooks is wanted by law enforcement for injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. (credit: Harris County Sheriff’s Office)

“Naponica Brooks is currently wanted by law enforcement for injury to an elderly person and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you are urged to contact our dispatch or your local law enforcement,” said Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies found the victim after Brooks allegedly threw the woman out of the car after she asked her to stop texting and driving. The woman told police Brooks wasn’t paying attention and almost hit another car. That’s when Brooks became “irate” and pulled into a parking lot.

The victim told police Brooks grabbed her purse, threw it, then grabbed the woman yanked her out of the car. As the woman was calling 911, Brooks allegedly snatched her phone too, throwing it the ground before fleeing the scene.

Police said a witness saw the assault on the elderly woman, contacted law enforcement and provided a license plate number. Video surveillance also captured the incident.

Further investigation revealed that Brooks’ car was linked to a recent aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case with the Baytown Police Department. They identified Brooks as a suspect in that case as well.

Anthony Davis-Howell
3d ago

In my honest opinion, ppl like her don't deserve to be here. When you hurt babies or the elderly, they should be dealt with swiftly. No need for trial. Just decapitate her, and send her remains to the morgue.

Andrea B
4d ago

They let anyone drive for Uber. Regardless of color or race ...the young people of this generation have ZERO respect for elderly people at all.

Peter Bee
3d ago

Naponica should have been in jail in Baytown. That's what happens with liberal judges. A slap on the hand and off she goes and does it again.

