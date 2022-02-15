1,253 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in MS

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,253 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 782,689 with 11,697 deaths.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases

As of February 11 Total LTC Facility Deaths

As of February 11 Adams 7047 139 92 20 Alcorn 9781 141 131 20 Amite 3187 65 58 10 Attala 5167 105 194 36 Benton 2240 46 47 10 Bolivar 9101 166 251 33 Calhoun 4536 59 44 7 Carroll 2530 49 53 12 Chickasaw 5475 89 63 15 Choctaw 2089 30 13 0 Claiborne 2123 46 45 9 Clarke 4141 103 131 32 Clay 4913 91 42 5 Coahoma 6393 119 138 14 Copiah 7040 108 109 15 Covington 6988 103 185 39 De Soto 49387 522 131 27 Forrest 21700 294 366 62 Franklin 1904 35 47 5 George 7064 81 82 9 Greene 3150 53 81 6 Grenada 5448 124 155 32 Hancock 12039 146 146 23 Harrison 52643 633 720 85 Hinds 51535 737 862 140 Holmes 4385 104 121 21 Humphreys 2001 43 36 9 Issaquena 257 9 0 0 Itawamba 7281 136 134 24 Jackson 36457 430 407 44 Jasper 4733 70 46 2 Jefferson 1467 37 41 7 Jefferson Davis 2821 49 16 1 Jones 20917 277 336 46 Kemper 2141 45 50 10 Lafayette 14917 173 202 57 Lamar 17115 150 69 12 Lauderdale 18448 351 500 108 Lawrence 3527 50 28 2 Leake 6295 107 103 17 Lee 26189 282 225 43 Leflore 7271 164 268 58 Lincoln 8164 154 213 44 Lowndes 17343 221 306 69 Madison 23651 312 416 72 Marion 6883 129 173 25 Marshall 9794 166 69 17 Monroe 10823 204 192 55 Montgomery 2909 70 90 14 Neshoba 10285 227 232 61 Newton 5878 92 89 16 Noxubee 2699 48 42 6 Oktibbeha 10967 155 272 40 Panola 10297 157 103 15 Pearl River 14848 261 264 42 Perry 3010 63 41 9 Pike 9336 174 178 44 Pontotoc 10116 130 89 13 Prentiss 8054 98 102 15 Quitman 1554 31 0 0 Rankin 35923 456 510 69 Scott 6448 110 120 19 Sharkey 936 23 45 8 Simpson 6860 139 179 20 Smith 4040 66 80 8 Stone 5314 71 110 14 Sunflower 5703 116 136 21 Tallahatchie 3160 59 50 7 Tate 7200 136 80 19 Tippah 7149 103 120 14 Tishomingo 6038 117 104 28 Tunica 2493 43 20 4 Union 9356 111 133 23 Walthall 3544 77 69 14 Warren 10122 191 177 38 Washington 10061 187 225 42 Wayne 5888 84 86 13 Webster 3147 60 66 14 Wilkinson 1783 44 25 6 Winston 5101 100 136 39 Yalobusha 4018 51 84 22 Yazoo 7951 100 152 20 Total 782,689 11,697 12,346 2,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

