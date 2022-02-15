ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

1,253 new coronavirus cases, 45 additional deaths in MS

By Kaitlin Howell
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RULc7_0eFIEIwm00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting 1,253 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi, along with 45 additional deaths. The new COVID-19 cases were reported to MSDH by 3:00 p.m. Monday, February 14.

This brings the state’s total number of cases to 782,689 with 11,697 deaths.

JSU providing COVID-19 vaccines, boosters on Feb. 15

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

Totals of all reported COVID-19 cases, including those in long-term care (LTC) facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case and deaths totals may change as investigation finds new or additional information.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases
As of February 11 		Total LTC Facility Deaths
As of February 11
Adams 7047 139 92 20
Alcorn 9781 141 131 20
Amite 3187 65 58 10
Attala 5167 105 194 36
Benton 2240 46 47 10
Bolivar 9101 166 251 33
Calhoun 4536 59 44 7
Carroll 2530 49 53 12
Chickasaw 5475 89 63 15
Choctaw 2089 30 13 0
Claiborne 2123 46 45 9
Clarke 4141 103 131 32
Clay 4913 91 42 5
Coahoma 6393 119 138 14
Copiah 7040 108 109 15
Covington 6988 103 185 39
De Soto 49387 522 131 27
Forrest 21700 294 366 62
Franklin 1904 35 47 5
George 7064 81 82 9
Greene 3150 53 81 6
Grenada 5448 124 155 32
Hancock 12039 146 146 23
Harrison 52643 633 720 85
Hinds 51535 737 862 140
Holmes 4385 104 121 21
Humphreys 2001 43 36 9
Issaquena 257 9 0 0
Itawamba 7281 136 134 24
Jackson 36457 430 407 44
Jasper 4733 70 46 2
Jefferson 1467 37 41 7
Jefferson Davis 2821 49 16 1
Jones 20917 277 336 46
Kemper 2141 45 50 10
Lafayette 14917 173 202 57
Lamar 17115 150 69 12
Lauderdale 18448 351 500 108
Lawrence 3527 50 28 2
Leake 6295 107 103 17
Lee 26189 282 225 43
Leflore 7271 164 268 58
Lincoln 8164 154 213 44
Lowndes 17343 221 306 69
Madison 23651 312 416 72
Marion 6883 129 173 25
Marshall 9794 166 69 17
Monroe 10823 204 192 55
Montgomery 2909 70 90 14
Neshoba 10285 227 232 61
Newton 5878 92 89 16
Noxubee 2699 48 42 6
Oktibbeha 10967 155 272 40
Panola 10297 157 103 15
Pearl River 14848 261 264 42
Perry 3010 63 41 9
Pike 9336 174 178 44
Pontotoc 10116 130 89 13
Prentiss 8054 98 102 15
Quitman 1554 31 0 0
Rankin 35923 456 510 69
Scott 6448 110 120 19
Sharkey 936 23 45 8
Simpson 6860 139 179 20
Smith 4040 66 80 8
Stone 5314 71 110 14
Sunflower 5703 116 136 21
Tallahatchie 3160 59 50 7
Tate 7200 136 80 19
Tippah 7149 103 120 14
Tishomingo 6038 117 104 28
Tunica 2493 43 20 4
Union 9356 111 133 23
Walthall 3544 77 69 14
Warren 10122 191 177 38
Washington 10061 187 225 42
Wayne 5888 84 86 13
Webster 3147 60 66 14
Wilkinson 1783 44 25 6
Winston 5101 100 136 39
Yalobusha 4018 51 84 22
Yazoo 7951 100 152 20
Total 782,689 11,697 12,346 2,146

MSDH has more information about COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine on its website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

