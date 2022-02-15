Local club spreads the love with Valentine’s project

Not sure what to get your valentine this Monday? Look no further, as heart shaped conchas can be the perfect gift; they are thoughtful and easy to make. Concha is one of the many Mexican sweet bread also known as pan dulces. It’s estimated that there are over 2000 types of pan dulces but concha is the most popular —especially for breakfast— and they are typically paired with hot chocolate. The dough itself isn’t sweet but the sugary topping gives it the right amount of sweetness for balance.

