North Haven, CT

Local club spreads the love with Valentine’s project

Record-Journal
Record-Journal
 4 days ago
As one of their community service projects this winter, the North Haven Leo Club created more than 85 Valentine’s Day care...

Record-Journal

Don’t forget the birds during winter

We are in the thick of winter. January is behind us and the groundhog didn't see his shadow. If you are like me, you have many bird feeders around your yard. After the many rain and snow storms we had in January – not to mention the cold, cold weather —it’s very important to keep you feeders clean.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
Record-Journal

Wallingford Public Library recognizes women of science

WALLINGFORD — In honor of women’s achievements in the sciences, the Wallingford Public Library recently partnered with the Connecticut Women’s Hall of Fame to provide the presentation “Connecticut Women in Science” – which showcased women who have made a difference in the field over the years.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Meriden, Cheshire, Middlefield snow scenes captured on film

On a day dedicated to the last two remaining NFL teams, comedic commercials, food and gatherings, snow transformed the landscape, bringing a change of scenery after the previous stretch of warm weather. Residents in Meriden, Cheshire and Middlefield ventured to area parks and trails to enjoy the fresh snowfall prior...
NFL
Record-Journal

Meriden blogger gets sneak peek at bakery’s upcoming book club

There’s a new book club coming to central Connecticut that’s unlike any other! Hardcore Sweet Bakery in Southington, winner of multiple televised baking contest including Cupcake Wars, recently announced their latest endeavor and they’re gearing up to hold the first of their sweet monthly get togethers on February 27th!
MERIDEN, CT
North Haven, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Society
City
North Haven, CT
Record-Journal

Mexican cuisine arrives at the Wallingford Public Library

WALLINGFORD — The smells of authentic Mexican cuisine filled part of the Wallingford Public Library last week as community members gathered to learn how to make birria tacos and birria quesadillas. Ana Ávila, who owns a private catering business, led the cooking demonstration in Spanish. Daisy López, program director...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Record-Journal

Mexican sweet bread for Valentine’s Day

Not sure what to get your valentine this Monday? Look no further, as heart shaped conchas can be the perfect gift; they are thoughtful and easy to make. Concha is one of the many Mexican sweet bread also known as pan dulces. It’s estimated that there are over 2000 types of pan dulces but concha is the most popular —especially for breakfast— and they are typically paired with hot chocolate. The dough itself isn’t sweet but the sugary topping gives it the right amount of sweetness for balance.
FOOD & DRINKS
Record-Journal

Southington bakery launches monthly book club

SOUTHINGTON — There’s a new book club coming to central Connecticut. Hardcore Sweet Bakery in Southington’s Factory Square, winner of multiple TV baking contests including Cupcake Wars, recently announced its latest endeavor. The bakery is gearing up to hold the first of its sweet monthly book club get togethers on Feb. 27.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
#Day Care#Care Package#Age 12#Community Service#The North Haven Leo Club#Covid
Record-Journal

Connecticut owls the topic of Feb. 16 talk

How many species of owls live in Connecticut? Which ones are they? Where do they live?. The upcoming program “Owls of Connecticut” will answer these questions and many more. This online talk, presented by Jay Kaplan, director of the Roaring Brook Nature Center, will be held Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 6:30 p.m.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Record-Journal

Record-Journal

Meriden, CT
989
Followers
6K+
Post
239K+
Views
The Record-Journal brings you breaking news from and the most comprehensive coverage of Meriden, Wallingford, Southington, and Cheshire, CT.

 https://www.myrecordjournal.com

