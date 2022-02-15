ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Family of woman killed on 'Rust' set sues Alec Baldwin

By Andrew MARSZAL, Angela Weiss
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiQKB_0eFIDbYg00
Actor Alec Baldwin (pictured April 2019) was brandishing a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the film 'Rust' when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins /AFP/File

The family of a woman shot by Alec Baldwin on the set of the movie "Rust" sued the US actor on Tuesday, claiming "substantial" damages for her wrongful death.

Baldwin was holding a Colt gun during a rehearsal for the low-budget Western in New Mexico in October when it discharged a live round, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

At a press conference Tuesday, lawyer Brian Panish alleged the "reckless conduct and cost-cutting measures" of Baldwin and the other "Rust" producers had led to Hutchins' death.

The attorney representing Hutchins' husband Matthew and son Andros also presented a list of "at least 15 industry standards" he said the producers had ignored on set.

These included failure to use a prop gun rather than a live weapon, a lack of individuals qualified to handle weapons on set at the time of the shooting, and lack of protective equipment for crew.

Panish also alleged that Baldwin had "refused" training on cross-drawing the gun. He presented a 3D animated reconstruction of the shooting.

The lawsuit has been filed in New Mexico, where the incident took place.

Asked what level of compensation the family would seek, Panish said: "We believe it is going to be substantial."

"Halyna Hutchins deserved to live, and the defendants had the power to prevent her death," said the lawsuit.

The document alleges that producers instead opted for "cutting corners on safety procedures where human lives were at stake, rushing to stay on schedule and ignoring numerous complaints of safety violations."

Baldwin's lawyer did not immediately respond to AFP request for comment.

- 'A lie' -

The family's lawsuit is the latest in a flurry of civil proceedings over the fatal shooting, which has sent shockwaves through Hollywood, and led to calls for guns to be permanently banned from sets.

In November, the movie's chief lighting technician Serge Svetnoy sued Baldwin for negligence, and script supervisor Mamie Mitchell in a separate lawsuit accused Baldwin of playing "Russian roulette" with safety.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the set's armorer in charge of weapons, last month sued the film's ammunition supplier, accusing him of leaving real bullets among the dummy cartridges.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

Investigators have not filed criminal charges over the tragedy, but have refused to rule them out against anyone involved, including Baldwin.

Baldwin has handed his cell phone to authorities probing the shooting, after a warrant was issued for the device, and has said claims he was not complying with the investigation are "a lie."

The former "30 Rock" star has said he was told the gun contained no live ammunition, had been instructed by Hutchins to point the gun in her direction, and did not pull the trigger.

In his first major interview since the shooting, Baldwin told ABC in December that he does not feel guilty for Hutchins' death.

"I feel that someone is responsible for what happened and I can't say who that is. But I know it's not me," said Baldwin.

"I mean, I honest to God, if I felt that I was responsible, I might have killed myself," he said.

Comments / 1

Related
TMZ.com

Alec Baldwin May Not Have Pulled Trigger in 'Rust' Death, D.A. Says

Alec Baldwin has an important ally in the "Rust" shooting, because the D.A. may be onboard with his story that he never pulled the trigger of the gun that killed Halyna Hutchins. Santa Fe D.A. Mary Carmack-Altwies told Vanity fair, "You can pull the hammer back without actually pulling the...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Infamous Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan released from jail and immediately resumes sharing conspiracy theories

One of the most infamous of the 6 January rioters who attacked the US Capitol has been released from jail after serving her sentence – and has immediately returned to social media to share angry conspiracy theories about the state of the US.Jenna Ryan, a Texas realtor who flew to Washington on a private jet to take part in the protest against Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, was ordered to pay a $1,500 fine and sentenced to 60 days in jail.This sentence was handed down despite a tweet in which she insisted: “Definitely not going to jail....
PROTESTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
HuffingtonPost

Eminem Scorches Rudy Giuliani For Taking A Knee Criticism In ‘Late Show’ Spoof

Rudy Giuliani’s criticism of rapper Eminem for taking a knee during the Super Bowl halftime show earned a parody bit from “The Late Show” on Thursday. Stephen Colbert’s team imagined the musician’s response to the former personal attorney for ex-President Donald Trump with a spoof version of his 2002 hit “Lose Yourself” from the movie “8 Mile,” which stars Eminem.
FOOTBALL
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alec Baldwin
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Matthew And Son#Guns
Ok Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet Snaps With Daughter North As Kanye West Keeps An Eye On Pete Davidson On Instagram

Kim Kardashian is spending some quality time with her kiddos amid her ongoing beef with Kanye West. The SKIMS founder — who shares her four kids: North, 8 Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 2, with the rapper — shared a series of adorable snaps with her first born daughter while her estranged husband continues to stir up drama with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Lengthy Divorce Battle With Brandon Blackstock, Kelly Clarkson Is Making A Big Change

Kelly Clarkson and ex-husband Brandon Blackstock may be officially divorcing, but the details have taken some time to smooth out. Of course, for anyone, ending a marriage can be a tremendous life change, especially for a star of Clarkson’s magnitude. Yet, splitting from her partner isn’t the only change the Voice coach has decided to make in her life.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Primetimer

The View Hosts Can Barely Hide Their Disdain for Lauren Wright

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. After two days of tension, it's safe to say that conservative commentator Lauren Wright isn't getting the stamp of approval from The View's co-hosts. In her second and final day at the table, Wright, a political science lecturer at Princeton, spent 30 full minutes at odds with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, and Sara Haines, who seemed exasperated by her conservative talking points and selective use of facts. Though the ladies never mentioned Meghan McCain by name, Wright seemed to be giving them déjà vu, as Behar muttered under her breath at one point, "Oh god, if I hear that again."
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rust
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Gushes Over Daughter Chicago After She Gives Little Brother Psalm A Sweet Kiss

Kim couldn’t help but share the most adorable snap of Chicago hugging and kissing Psalm during a family trip to the playground. Even with all the drama going on with her estranged husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is focused on being the most doting mother to their four children. The 41-year-old makeup mogul proved just that as she shared adorable photos of Chicago West, 4, and Psalm West, 2, showing some sibling love on Friday (Feb. 18). Taking to her Instagram, Kim posted a sweet snap of Chicago with her arm around her baby brother as she placed a kiss on his forehead. Yes, your heart is allowed to melt! Kim captioned the snap with the kids’ names and a heart emoji.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Kanye West Could Face Major Criminal Charges

Kanye West could find himself in some legal hot water. TMZ reports that the LAPD has completed their investigation into an incident where West allegedly attacked a fan outside of a Los Angeles hotel. Law enforcement will be passing their findings on to L.A. City Attorney's Office to decide whether or not to charge West with battery. Police believe that there Is enough evidence between witness testimonies and paparazzi footage to make a case against West.
PUBLIC SAFETY
hotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Viciously Taunts Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson

It doesn't look as if Soulja Boy has forgiven Kanye West. After West released Donda months ago, Soulja found that a verse he recorded for Ye was left off of the record. What ensued was a back and forth of sorts where Soulja Boy unleashed his wrath only for Ye to respond by calling Soulja's verse "trash." In true Soulja Boy fashion, his responses were scathing.
CELEBRITIES
AFP

AFP

44K+
Followers
23K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy