Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes added to England training squad

The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Manu Tuilagi will take part in a five-day training camp with Engand.

Manu Tuilagi and Courtney Lawes have been included in Eddie Jones’s 25-man England squad for a five-day training camp in London.

The Sale centre Tuilagi returned to club action at the weekend after recovering from a hamstring issue while the Northampton forward Lawes has been sidelined because of a head injury.

England announced on Twitter: “Manu Tuilagi returns to the squad after injury. Sam Simmonds will not take part in training this week as part of the management of an ongoing hip issue and will be rehabbing in camp.

“Courtney Lawes and Jonny Hill will also join up with the squad. Lawes will continue to work through return- to-play protocols and Jonny Hill is undergoing rehab on a fibula injury.”

Tuilagi, 30, suffered a hamstring injury while scoring a try in his last appearance for England, a 27-26 Autumn series win over South Africa in November, and his powerful midfield presence could give Jones an alternative option against Wales on Saturday week. He made his return for Sale off the bench in their recent win at Harlequins and played for the first 52 minutes in Saturday’s home win against Worcester.

Lawes has been sidelined with a head injury suffered in mid-January and he continues to progress through the return-to-play protocols. He captained Jones’ side in the absence of Owen Farrell against Tonga and South Africa in the autumn and is expected to resume the role should he return against Wales.

The Wales centre Uilisi Halaholo has been given a chance to prove his match fitness before the match at Twickenham. Halaholo is among six players released for United Rugby Championship fixtures.

IN THIS ARTICLE
