Amelia Hamlin heats up NYFW in red sequined runway look

Amelia Hamlin walked the runway for LaQuan Smith in a red sequined turtleneck and miniskirt. Getty Images

Amelia Hamlin is back on the runway at NYFW.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin hit the catwalk during the LaQuan Smith fashion show on Monday, modeling a red sequined turtleneck and matching miniskirt.

Proud mom Rinna posted Amelia on her Instagram, writing, “Lemme see you walk.”

Hamlin wasn’t the only famous face sporting Smith’s latest fashions, either; Julia Fox, fresh off of her breakup with Kanye West, opened the show in a black cutout gown.

The two newly single ladies may have exchanged tips backstage, as Hamlin split from Scott Disick in September.

Since then, she’s strutted her stuff at Fashion Weeks in New York, London and Paris. During the shows in France, a source told Page Six that “Amelia looked ready to date again” and “she was hanging with a group of girlfriends and flirting with lots of guys.”

The young reality star joined Julia Fox on LaQuan Smith’s catwalk.

After kicking off the week with LaQuan Smith, Hamlin hit the runway again for Private Policy, walking in a khaki cargo vest and pants. She clutched a silver bag and donned a cap fashioned out of hair clips.

We can’t wait to see which catwalk she graces next.