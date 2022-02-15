ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Amelia Hamlin heats up NYFW in red sequined runway look

By Melissa Minton
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D0MnT_0eFICar000
Amelia Hamlin walked the runway for LaQuan Smith in a red sequined turtleneck and miniskirt. Getty Images

Amelia Hamlin is back on the runway at NYFW.

The 20-year-old daughter of Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin hit the catwalk during the LaQuan Smith fashion show on Monday, modeling a red sequined turtleneck and matching miniskirt.

Proud mom Rinna posted Amelia on her Instagram, writing, “Lemme see you walk.”

Hamlin wasn’t the only famous face sporting Smith’s latest fashions, either; Julia Fox, fresh off of her breakup with Kanye West, opened the show in a black cutout gown.

The two newly single ladies may have exchanged tips backstage, as Hamlin split from Scott Disick in September.

Since then, she’s strutted her stuff at Fashion Weeks in New York, London and Paris. During the shows in France, a source told Page Six that “Amelia looked ready to date again” and “she was hanging with a group of girlfriends and flirting with lots of guys.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12gyBG_0eFICar000
The young reality star joined Julia Fox on LaQuan Smith’s catwalk.

After kicking off the week with LaQuan Smith, Hamlin hit the runway again for Private Policy, walking in a khaki cargo vest and pants. She clutched a silver bag and donned a cap fashioned out of hair clips.

We can’t wait to see which catwalk she graces next.

Comments / 19

Mama Bear Grrrr..
4d ago

Is that what's considered beautiful these days?

Reply(3)
17
Related
Vogue

Rihanna’s Maternity Looks Are A Celebration Of Body Positivity And Individual Fashion

Congratulations are in order for Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with A$AP Rocky and styling out maternity fashion to mesmerising effect. No over-the-bump jeans for our Rih. Barely anything about her haute streetwear has changed, save for the glorious fact she now leaves her Chanel puffers and Jean Paul Gaultier cardis undone to show her growing belly. Her signature baggy Vetements denim sits a little lower – all the better to show off her Christian Lacroix and Jacquie Aiche body jewellery – but it’s business as usual for fashion’s favourite bad gal, who rolls through life in Balenciaga and Amina Muaddi.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Miley Cyrus Is Flashing Major Leg In Her Latest Campaign—All We Can Say Is WOW!

Miley Cyrus, 29, definitely has the vocal pipes of a true rock star, and in her latest head-to-toe Gucci photo shoot, she looks like one too! The “Prisoner” singer donned a short, tan Gucci zip-up romper with brown, leather detailing on its front pockets. The frock was adorned with the brand’s signature logo and she paired the chic item with matching, buckled calf-length boots with a glamorous heel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Lori Harvey's Swimsuit Style Is Unconventionally Sexy

Lori Harvey is living the luxe life in the Bahamas, and she's been kind enough to bring us along for the ride. In between celebrating her dad's birthday, swimming with sharks, and lounging on that exquisite yacht, the model, who's also the founder of SKN by LH, is sharing glimpses at the gorgeous — not to mention lavish — wardrobe she packed for the trip.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
bravotv.com

Milania Giudice Dazzled in a Glittering Green Gown at Her Sweet 16

Milania Giudice has grown up right before our very eyes! After turning 16 on February 2, The Real Housewives of New Jersey daughter celebrated the milestone with an epic birthday bash, donning a glamorous green gown for the momentous occasion. Milania feted her special day in style, as several of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Ships Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

It seems like no one can resist Pete Davidson’s charm, as Khloé Kardashian approves of the Saturday Night Live actor’s relationship with older sister Kim Kardashian. Apparently, Davidson is a regular Prince Charming, as the actor rented out an escape room for the SKIMS founder and her friends this past week, according to Page Six. Not to mention, Davidson called ahead to pay for the group’s tab at dinner, following the night of excitement. What a gentleman.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Harry Hamlin
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Kanye
HollywoodLife

Zahara Jolie Pitt, 17, Rocks Tank Top & Jeans On Trip To LA Salon With Mom Angelina – Photo

Zahara Jolie-Pitt is looking so grown up! The 17-year-old showed off her casual style as she walked alongside mom Angelina Jolie after a salon visit. Angelina Jolie, 46, spent some quality time with her daughter Zahara, 17. The teenagers sported a blue hairstyle for visit to Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles on Saturday, Feb. 5, where she also left with several bags of product. Zahara was casually dressed for the for the mid-50s temperature with a long gray tank top and dark skinny jeans. She wore a cropped white cardigan over top and finished the look with sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
In Style

Bella Hadid Just Wore an Outfit You Probably Owned in Middle School

Bella Hadid's latest fashion shoot reminds me of a Friday night in middle school. For starters, the outfit screams early aughts "loungewear," not to mention, the quality and backdrop of the images evoked a full-on bout of nostalgia in me for basement photoshoots with friends. On Wednesday, the model posted...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jason Momoa And Lisa Bonet Broke Up–We’re So Surprised!

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet were once an iconic Hollywood couple, but since news broke earlier this month that the pair had split after 16 years together, fans were left wondering what went wrong. The pair, who met through a mutual friend back in 2004, shared a beautiful love story after revealing “we have been together from the day that we met,” but now sources close to the couple are sharing what really led to the end of their relationship.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyfw#Private Policy
Bossip

Yiiiikes: Fans Allege That Lil Baby Flaunting His Rapper Babymama-ship With Jayda Cheaves Triggered Saweetie SHADE—But There’s THIS

Some fans think shots were fired in Lil Baby’s direction after he appeared to be having a fun time with his on and off again baby’s mama, Jayda Cheaves, but is it true?. Although the famous pair have not officially confirmed they are back in a relationship, Baby and Jayda are not hiding that they are currently on vacation together and celebrating a friend’s birthday in Mexico.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir’s Head-Turning Outfits Through the Years

Former figure skating Olympians-turned-commentators, Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir, have become known for their wild outfits over the years. The dynamic duo first appeared on NBC together at the 2014 Sochi Olympic Games and have formed a strong bond ever since — even creating their own joint Instagram account. In regards to their sartorial choices as commentators, the legendary Olympic athletes and best friends have been compared to characters in “The Hunger Games.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by TARA & JOHNNY (@taraandjohnny) For the Beijing 2022 Olympic Games, Lipinski and Weir told the “Today” show that they...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Lori Harvey Says Her Relationship With Michael B. Jordan Works Because They’re ‘Friends First’

Relationship tips from Lori. The model daughter of Steve Harvey explained why it’s essential to be friends before anything else. Lori Harvey, 25, and boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, 34, have been head-over-heels for one another since they went public in Jan. 2021. And while love in the limelight can be harsh sometimes, the model daughter of Steve Harvey, 65, shared her tips for relationship success with POPSUGAR for their Jan/Feb cover story, published Jan. 25. “Always communicate. Overcommunicate, even, so you are always on the same page,” Lori said. “Also, be friends first. You know how sometimes you fight with your siblings and, of course, you love them, but you’re like, ‘I don’t even like you right now’? It’s important to always be friends whether you like the person.”
RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Page Six

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy