Lamar Odom admits he didn't treat his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian 'right' and says it would be a 'blessing just to be in her presence'

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

Lamar Odom said on "Celebrity Big Brother" that he didn't treat Khloé Kardashian "right."

Odom and Kardashian were married in 2009, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Odom said that he wanted to get dinner with Kardashian and apologize for his actions.

Lamar Odom said that he didn't treat his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian "right" during their marriage, and wished that he could take her to dinner and apologize for his actions.

Odom is currently a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother." He's previously spoken about his failed relationship with Kardashian on the show, saying earlier in the season that he dreamt of her and still missed her.

"I never thought about getting married again," Odom told "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey in footage that aired during the show's Monday episode, according to E! News . "I didn't treat that good woman right."

Odom and Kardashian were married a month after they met each other in 2009 , and remained married for seven years. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 following rumors of Odom's drug use and infidelity, as BuzzFeed News reported , and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Odom was briefly engaged to fitness influencer Sabrina Parr, but she ended their engagement in November 2020, one year after he proposed, ET reported. Kardashian was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson , the father of her daughter True, since 2016, though the two currently aren't together. Thompson confirmed on Instagram in January that a paternity test had shown he'd fathered a child with another woman in 2021 while still dating Kardashian.

On Monday's episode, he said that he wished he could take Kardashian to dinner to reconnect and apologize for everything that he "did wrong" over the course of their relationship. While he didn't intend to hurt Kardashian, he said on the episode that he "wasn't taking care" of himself.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was," Odom said in a confessional featured on the episode. "She has the right to never, ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."