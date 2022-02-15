ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Lamar Odom admits he didn't treat his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian 'right' and says it would be a 'blessing just to be in her presence'

By Palmer Haasch
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F76yF_0eFICSk400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EOCY5_0eFICSk400
Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Yeezy Season 3

  • Lamar Odom said on "Celebrity Big Brother" that he didn't treat Khloé Kardashian "right."
  • Odom and Kardashian were married in 2009, and their divorce was finalized in 2016.
  • Odom said that he wanted to get dinner with Kardashian and apologize for his actions.

Lamar Odom said that he didn't treat his ex-wife Khloé Kardashian "right" during their marriage, and wished that he could take her to dinner and apologize for his actions.

Odom is currently a contestant on "Celebrity Big Brother." He's previously spoken about his failed relationship with Kardashian on the show, saying earlier in the season that he dreamt of her and still missed her.

"I never thought about getting married again," Odom told "Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Cynthia Bailey in footage that aired during the show's Monday episode, according to E! News . "I didn't treat that good woman right."

Odom and Kardashian were married a month after they met each other in 2009 , and remained married for seven years. Kardashian filed for divorce in 2013 following rumors of Odom's drug use and infidelity, as BuzzFeed News reported , and their divorce was finalized in December 2016.

Odom was briefly engaged to fitness influencer Sabrina Parr, but she ended their engagement in November 2020, one year after he proposed, ET reported. Kardashian was in an on-and-off relationship with NBA player Tristan Thompson , the father of her daughter True, since 2016, though the two currently aren't together. Thompson confirmed on Instagram in January that a paternity test had shown he'd fathered a child with another woman in 2021 while still dating Kardashian.

On Monday's episode, he said that he wished he could take Kardashian to dinner to reconnect and apologize for everything that he "did wrong" over the course of their relationship. While he didn't intend to hurt Kardashian, he said on the episode that he "wasn't taking care" of himself.

"It would be a blessing just to be in her presence, just tell her I'm sorry and what a fool I was," Odom said in a confessional featured on the episode. "She has the right to never, ever want to see me again for the things I put her through, but time moves on and people change."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 27

¶¶ ₱I₹0ẞLΣM§
3d ago

once you've had a Kardashian no other woman will do...... look at Scott Disck, Tristan and Kanye, I bet Travis Scott is holding on for dear life 🧬🩺

Reply(1)
7
.59 caliber
3d ago

White girls marrying black men is a sympathy thing for the poor down trodden race. I can raise him up she thinks.Once the “new” wears off his white trophy wife they start looking for the next piece of strange. Most are not capable of monogamy.

Reply(1)
7
JoeA4SS
2d ago

Unfortunately he wouldn’t even recognize her now after all the plastic surgeries and weight loss. He’d be better off settling for Caitlyn 🤣

Reply
4
Related
Elite Daily

Here's How Khloé Feels About Lamar On Celebrity Big Brother

Lately, Lamar Odom has been anything but shy about his ongoing nostalgia for his relationship with ex-wife Khloé Kardashian — and his new stint on Celebrity Big Brother seems to be fueling the flames. Though reps from his management team asserted that Lamar’s casting on Season 3 of the CBS reality series is “in no way a ‘ploy’ to reunite with his ex-wife,” Lamar has used the opportunity to air some of his lingering guilt and reminisce about his former wife and her family. For her part, however, Khloé appears to be unfazed and even downright supportive of her ex’s television gig.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lamar Odom
Person
Cynthia Bailey
Person
Tristan Thompson
Person
Sabrina Parr
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable Without Makeup Or Filters—How Is This The Same Person?

The unimaginable has happened, as there is a picture of Kim Kardashian on Instagram that features the 41-year-old SKIMS founder without makeup, and without any obvious filters or Photoshopping. And we have to admit, she looks absolutely gorgeous and glowing, leaving us to wonder why she and her famous family are so fond of filters when they do in fact look so good without them!
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ex Wife#Atlanta#Yeezy#Buzzfeed News#Nba
buzzfeednews.com

Julia Fox Said She “Wasn’t In Love” With Kanye West And Used Him For The Hustle Before Claiming He “Wanted” Her To Glamorize Their Relationship In The Press While Trying To Pursue Kim Kardashian

It turns out Valentine’s Day was a little ill-fated for some this year, as Julia Fox announced that her and Kanye West’s whirlwind relationship had come to an end. Rumors of a split began to surface last week after a source claimed things had “cooled off” between the pair, while eagle-eyed fans noticed Julia had quietly removed all traces of Kanye (who now legally goes by Ye) from her Instagram page.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Mason Disick, 12, Is As Tall As Mom Kourtney Kardashian While Out To Dinner – Photos

Mason Disick is looking so grown as he joined his mom Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker for a night out to dinner in LA. Mason Disick has certainly grown since we last saw him on Keeping Up With The Kardashians! The 12-year-old is now just as tall as his mom Kourtney Kardashian. He and the Pooch founder were spotted with her fiancé Travis Barker going out to dinner. They enjoyed a meal at Katsu-ya in Los Angeles on Monday, Feb. 7.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Vanessa Bryant Shares Pictures of Daughters Bonding With Paul Gasol's Baby Girl: 'Cousins'

Vanessa Bryant made her return to Instagram with a series of sweet photos. On Sunday, the wife of the late Kobe Bryantshared pictures and videos of her daughters Natalia, 19, Bianka, 5, and 2-year-old Capri with best friend Paul Gasol’s 1-year-old daughter Elisabet Gianna. “We love you @catmcdonnell7 @paugasol & Eggie ❤️❤️❤️,” the 39-year-old captioned the first post.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Pete Davidson Sent Khloé Kardashian Roses for Valentine's Day Amid Tristan Thompson Drama

Khloé Kardashian has had a rough past few months. Her on-again off-again partner and the father of her daughter True, Tristan Thompson, was caught up in a paternity scandal where he was established as dad to Texas woman Maralee Nichols' child. Timeline-wise, it seems the baby was conceived while Thompson and Khloé were still together. The two have since split up.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Khloé Kardashian Just Stepped In on Instagram to Clear Up the Latest Rumor About Her Love Life

If anyone wants to know what is happening in Khloé Kardashian’s love life, don’t go speculating on the internet — you might as well go straight to the source. The Good American founder chimed in on Instagram to clear up some interesting rumors on who she is reportedly dating. Comments by Celebs reposted an item from The KarJenners fan account, which alleged that Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey was pursuing the reality star. (See the post HERE.) “One of my closest friends works at a very well-known PR agency in LA & it’s confirmed that Khloe Kardashian and Harry...
CELEBRITIES
Insider

Insider

306K+
Followers
22K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy