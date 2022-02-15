The top 10 audiobooks on Audible.com

Nonfiction

1. Life Force by Tony Robbins, Peter H. Diamandis and Robert Hariri, narrated by Jeremy Bobb, Tony Robbins, Peter Diamandis, Ray Kurzweil and Cassandra Campbell (Simon & Schuster Audio)

2. Atomic Habits by James Clear, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

3. The Great Reset by Glenn Beck and Justin Trask Haskins, narrated by Glenn Beck (Mercury Radio Arts, Inc.)

4. Will by Will Smith and Mark Manson, narrated by Will Smith (Penguin Audio)

5. Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

6. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

7. The Way of Integrity by Martha Beck, narrated by the author (Penguin Audio)

8. Unf--k Your Brain by Faith G. Harper, PhD LPC-S ACS ACN, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

9. Can’t Hurt Me by David Goggins, narrated by the author and Adam Skolnick (Lioncrest Publishing)

10. 12 Rules for Life by Jordan B. Peterson and Norman Doidge, MD - foreword, narrated by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

Fiction

1. Reminders of Him by Colleen Hoover, narrated by Brittany Pressley and Ryan West (Brilliance Audio)

2. Abandoned in Death by J. D. Robb, narrated by Susan Ericksen (Macmillan Audio)

3. Dark Horse by Gregg Hurwitz, narrated by Scott Brick (Macmillan Audio)

4. Quicksilver by Dean Koontz, narrated by Todd Haberkorn (Brilliance Audio)

5. Kismet by Lauren Blakely, performed by Julia Whelan and Shane East (Audible Originals)

6. The Mistake by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

7. The Missing by Kiersten Modglin, narrated by Nicol Zanzarella (Tantor Audio)

8. The Widow by K. L. Slater, performed by Lucy Price-Lewis (Audible Studios)

9. Killing Floor by Lee Child, narrated by Dick Hill (Random House Audio)

10. Their Lost Daughters by Joy Ellis, performed by Richard Armitage (Audible Studios)