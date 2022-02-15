Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

New York (AP) — When “Abbott Elementary” recently trended on Twitter daily for nearly a week, Quinta Brunson was speechless. “I was looking at it myself like ‘What is going on?’” said Brunson, the creator and writer of the first semester-sitcom and a former viral video star herself. “Here’s a new one that kind of fits the same feel and vibe of the shows that we binge a lot, like ‘Parks (and Recreation)’ or ‘The Office’ or ‘Friends’ and all these other shows. So, I think that people are enjoying having something new. ... I’ve seen multiple people say, ‘I turn off “Euphoria” and then watch “Abbott” for a palate cleanse.’”

EDUCATION ・ 8 DAYS AGO