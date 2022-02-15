Tyler James Williams Always Knew "Abbott Elementary" Would Be a Success

Y’all, we need to talk about Ava. No, not Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay, but the hilariously incompetent principal Ava Coleman, played by Janelle James, on “Abbott Elementary.” Since the mockumentary comedy about an underfunded school in Philly dropped in December on ABC, James has been making millions crack up each week with her amoral shenanigans. This series of offenses include terrorizing her veteran team of teachers Barbara and Melissa (Sheryl Lee Ralph and Lisa Ann Walter), along with constantly sexually harassing substitute teacher Gregory (Tyler James Williams). Or my personal favorite: calling a staff meeting to publicly berate Janine, an eager newbie (Quinta Brunson), for having the audacity to call the higher-ups to complain that Ava spent thousands of dollars meant for supplies and teacher’s aides on a school sign with her face on it.
