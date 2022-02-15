ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing company to pay $250,000 after firing employee over disability

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago

A manufacturing company has agreed to pay $250,000 to an employee who was fired after taking several weeks of time off due to his disability.

Ranew's Management Company, Inc., headquartered out of Milner, Georgia , was ordered to pay $250,000 and implemented an "ADA policy" as part of a settlement in a lawsuit brought forth by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleging unlawful disability discrimination, according to a statement from the agency .

"The ADA makes it clear that employment decisions must be made based on employee qualifications rather than on stereotypes about an employee's disability," said Marcus Keegan, a regional attorney for the EEOC's Atlanta District Office.

DELIVERY SERVICE TO PAY $50,000 TO EMPLOYEE FIRED AFTER REFUSING TO WORK SUNDAY

"The EEOC is pleased the employee here has been compensated and Ranew's Company agreed to take the necessary steps," Keegan said.

The former employee informed the company that he had been diagnosed with severe depression and, upon the recommendation from his doctor, requested to take three weeks off from work, according to the lawsuit filed from the EEOC in December .

Upon being given permission to "take as much time" off by the CEO of Ranew's, the employee returned six weeks later, with a "release to return to work from his doctor ," only to be let go from his job, according to the statement from the agency. "The CEO said he could not trust the employee to perform his job duties and instead fired him."

"Such alleged conduct violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) which prohibits discrimination based on a disability," the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

In addition to monetary compensation, the company also created an Americans with Disabilities Act policy and trained "executives, managers, and employees" within the company of the "obligations under the ADA" as part of an effort to ensure nothing like this happens again, according to the EEOC statement.

The Washington Examiner reached out to Ranew's Management Company, Inc. and to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission for a statement but did not receive a response.

Comments / 0

Related
Indy100

CEO tells employees to leave if they want to work from home and they did just that

A CEO's attempt to show their staff who was boss backfired when staff resigned after being told to leave if they wanted to work from home. Posting on Reddit, an employee at an unnamed food delivery app explained that staff didn't feel comfortable returning to the office amid the continued coronavirus pandemic, but when they raised it with senior staff their concerns were not exactly addressed.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Washington State
Gillian Sisley

Grocery Store Employee Fired After Flirting with Customer's Wife

Being harassed in public is a reality that many women have faced in their lives. According to the NSVRC, 81% of women have encountered a form of harassment or violence in their lifetime. This harassment can take place in the form of words, being bothered incessantly, or actually being physically assaulted.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Manufacturing Company#Atlanta#Ada#Eeoc#Ranew S Company#Americans
Sun Chronicle

State cites Dollar Tree, Family Dollar stores for failing to give workers meal breaks

Dollar Tree Stores has been assessed $1.5 million in penalties for more than 3,900 violations of the state’s meal break laws, Attorney General Maura Healey has announced. The company, , which also owns Family Dollar stores, was issued two citations by the AG’s Office for failing to provide employees who worked for more than six hours in one day at least 30 minutes for a meal break.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Mail

FDA says 'executive' who was caught on video saying Biden will force annual COVID shot that will be a 'fountain of revenue' for drug companies does NOT work on vaccine matters and doesn't represent views of agency

The Food and Drug administration has said the 'purported' executive caught on video saying COVID boosters would be an annual requirement doesn't work on 'vaccine matters' and 'does not represent the views' of the agency. Project Veritas released a report Wednesday with edited video snippets from at least two secretly-recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Mashed

Walmart Just Made A Huge Change To Its Employee Mask Policy

The next time you go to Walmart, you might notice something a little different about the staff. That's because the chain just announced that they are ending their employer-mandated rule that all employees wear masks while working inside the store (via Washington Post). Unvaccinated employees will still be required to wear a mask, but for those who are vaccinated, they can go mask-free, though the company noted that vaccinated employees who want to keep wearing a mask are welcome to do so. Furthermore, people working in in-store health clinics and pharmacies will still need to wear a mask, whether or not they are vaccinated.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
YourCentralValley.com

How 2 inmates helped steal millions from CA unemployment, DOJ alleges

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Two state inmates, along with six other defendants, are all facing charges of fraudulently filing over $25 million worth of state unemployment claims, according to the federal Department of Justice. The statement released on Friday details that the group made fraudulent claims to California’s Employment Development Department (EDD) at the height […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Ex-EDD employee gets 5 years in prison for $4.3M COVID relief fraud scheme

A former California Employment Development Department employee from Perris was sentenced Friday to more than five years in prison for causing nearly 200 fraudulent COVID-related unemployment relief claims to be filed in other people’s names, resulting in nearly $4.3 million in ill-gotten gains. Gabriela Llerenas, a.k.a. “Maria G. Sandoval,” was sentenced to 63 months in […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
188K+
Followers
60K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy