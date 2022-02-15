ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

You Should Try Quordle If You're Too Good at Wordle

By Beth Skwarecki
Lifehacker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWithin seconds of finishing his first Wordle game, my 12-year-old son opened a new tab and googled “infinite Wordle.” There are, of course, many ways to play Wordle over and over again. (Here’s one; here’s another.) What’s better, though, is playing multiple Wordle-style puzzles at the same...

lifehacker.com

Comments / 0

Related
makeuseof.com

What Is Quordle? How to Play This Tricky Wordle Clone

Flappy Bird, 2048, and now Wordle. Whenever a basic game gets popular, a series of clones is sure to follow downstream. We’ve had Wordle Unlimited, a clone that bypasses the one-per-day social aspect of the original. There’s Worldle, a geography-themed spin-off. And don’t forget to check out Star Wordle if you know your JABBA from your VADER.
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

You shouldn’t cheat at Wordle. But here’s a weird way that you can.

For decades, people have turned to the Merriam-Webster online dictionary for help defining puzzling words. Now they can turn to the site for help with a massively popular word puzzle. The homepage of Merriam-Webster.com has become an unintentional source of tips for Wordle, the popular five-letter word-guessing game recently acquired...
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Try Worldle, the Wordle Spinoff Where You Guess the Country

Since being launched by developer Josh Wardle in October 2021, Wordle, has spawned numerous variations. One of them, Worldle, moves the game from the realm of vocabulary to geography: It gives players a shaded outline of a country and six tries to correctly guess where the locale is. As with...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shape Magazine

Euphoria Makeup Looks to Try When You're Feeling Bold

HBO's Euphoria has become such a craze that fans across the world were comparing it to the Super Bowl, taking bets on who was going to win — Cassie or Maddy — following Rue's biggest reveal: Cassie's affair with Nate. While the relationship dynamics are certainly entertaining, it's easy to get distracted by the stars' beauty looks throughout all the chaos.
MAKEUP
Digital Trends

Why I chose NordVPN over ExpressVPN — and you should too

The best VPN is a fairly personal choice. While there are many VPN providers that offer all the basics you could need, it’s important to find one that suits your financial needs, while also offering plenty of great features. That’s why you need NordVPN. While ExpressVPN offers some great features, it can’t beat just how useful NordVPN is. It offers everything you could need and more! Once you’ve learned all you need to know about VPNs, we’ll take you through why NordVPN is the VPN for you.
TECHNOLOGY
marthastewart.com

If You're New to Retinol, Which Concentration Should You Begin With?

When used correctly, retinol can be extremely effective. It visibly improves a wide range of skin symptoms, from fine lines to sun spots. However, if you don't firmly understand how this ingredient works, you can easily overtax your skin and undermine retinol's benefits. Beginning this active agent with caution, affirms Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD FAAD—a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist with over 40 years' experience and the founder of the skin care company, Dr. Loretta—and Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA, the founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness and an expert in the aesthetics field, is critical. Ahead, they explain why your starting concentration of retinol—and frequency of application—matters in the short and long term.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Technology
InsideHook

Why You Should Get an E-Will, Even If You’re Young

Recently, I’ve been thinking a lot about dying. Actually, I wasn’t spending too much time pondering about how I was going to shuffle off this mortal coil (outside of pandemic reasons), but my family and significant other have apparently been pondering my demise for a while — for practical reasons, they say.
ECONOMY
Upworthy

Wordle freaks, welcome to the soul-crushing awesomeness of Quordle

Yes, yes, I know. Wordle, Wordle, Wordle. The world has been thoroughly Wordle-ized for the past couple of months. By now you're either a dedicated daily player or are trying your best to ignore the yellow and green boxes that flood your social media feed each day. As a self-professed word nerd, I'm a fan. Word games are my jam, and Wordle is just challenging enough to be fun without being too taxing. It's a light little exercise to get my brain moving over coffee in the morning and a fun little collective endeavor to share with my fellow humans.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy