You Should Try Quordle If You're Too Good at Wordle

When used correctly, retinol can be extremely effective. It visibly improves a wide range of skin symptoms, from fine lines to sun spots. However, if you don't firmly understand how this ingredient works, you can easily overtax your skin and undermine retinol's benefits. Beginning this active agent with caution, affirms Dr. Loretta Ciraldo, MD FAAD—a Miami-based board-certified dermatologist with over 40 years' experience and the founder of the skin care company, Dr. Loretta—and Dr. Simran Sethi, MD, MBA, the founder of RenewMD Beauty & Wellness and an expert in the aesthetics field, is critical. Ahead, they explain why your starting concentration of retinol—and frequency of application—matters in the short and long term.
