ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

Celebration of Life scheduled for EGF theater owner

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 4 days ago

Family members have scheduled a celebration of life for local theater owner...

knoxradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Mother of Daunte Wright: 'White woman tears' trump justice

Katie Wright, the mother of 20-year-old Daunte Wright, slammed the sentencing of former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter, arguing that the judge was swayed by "white woman tears." Potter was sentenced on Friday to two years in prison and supervised release for fatally shooting Daunte Wright in April 2021. The...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
East Grand Forks, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
City
Crookston, MN
City
Fosston, MN
CNN

Why Donbas is at the heart of the Ukraine crisis

Lviv, Moscow and Kyiv (CNN) — Even as Russian forces mass on Ukraine's border, the spotlight this week has swung back to the rumbling low-intensity war in eastern Ukraine and its possible role in setting the stage for a broader conflict. Over the past three days, there has been...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Moore

Comments / 0

Community Policy