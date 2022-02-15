ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
15 Black-owned kids' clothing and toy brands to shop now

By Erika Hardison
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M6ATn_0eFI7iU200
Diversify your child's wardrobe and playroom with these stellar brands. Reviewed / Little Giants / Epic Everyday / Healthy Roots

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed's editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Celebrate Black History Month and take this time to reflect on incorporating diversity into your home on an everyday basis. Even if you find yourself overwhelmed and don’t know where to start, you and your children can learn together. A simple gesture such as giving your children Black and brown dolls and reading books with ethnic and diverse characters is a step in the right direction.

If you'd like to celebrate Black History Month by supporting Black-owned brands, we've found 15 kids' clothing and toy brands that you and your family will want to shop long after February is over.

1. Playtime Edventures

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jblm0_0eFI7iU200
Playtime Edventures sheet sets are colorful and fun. Playtime Edventures

Let’s face it, putting kids to sleep can be a hassle—especially if your kids like to test their boundaries when it is bedtime. You can make bedtime more exciting by switching their bedding into an adventure. These interactive bed sheets will have your kids wanting to go to bed on time! The Playtime Edventures sheets allow your children to play games like checkers and word puzzle games. It’s better than television or their tablet and it’s a great way for them to unwind at night in their room.

Get Playtime Edventures bedsheets at Amazon for $29.99

2. Little Giants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nIhEN_0eFI7iU200
Bear the Light offers a selection of cozy hooded sweatshirts with inspiring designs. Bear the Light

You and your little ones can reminisce over old-school hip hop with these trendy tees and hoodies. You kids will be the coolest in daycare and the playground with the Notorious RBG and the comedic spins on animals with rappers names like Jay-Raf and Busta Lion.

Shop Little Giants

3. Just Like Me! Box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40CRsM_0eFI7iU200
The Just Like Me book box sends monthly shipments full of books featuring Black characters. Just Like Me

If you are looking to diversify your child’s library, this subscription box makes it easier for you to do so. Instead of endless searching for books and activities, you can place an order and get books and educational tools that will encourage positive growth development in your growing tots.

Get a Just Like Me! box starting at $30

4. MiniBrook

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfpTX_0eFI7iU200
MiniBrook's clothes are soft and adorable. MiniBrook

When you need warm, modern clothes that your kid can wear anytime and just about anywhere, MiniBrook has all your fashion needs covered. All of the clothes are snuggly, stylish, and beautifully made. You will love the quality of these clothes and your child will get lots of wear out of them.

Shop MiniBrook

5. Confidence by GaBBy Goodwin

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FrFQE_0eFI7iU200
Created by a young Black girl, this line of hair clips is designed to stay in place. Gabby Bows

Gabby Goodwin and her mom knew how hard it was to find barrettes that stay put in coarse hair. With the help of her mom, she created the first double-faced double snap barrette. Now, girls with thicker hair can wear colorful barrettes in their hair without the fear of losing them. They also have an entire hair care line that includes moisturizing cream and detangling and conditioning milk.

Shop Confidence by GaBBy Goodwin

6. Corage Dolls

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FyHW7_0eFI7iU200
Aaliyah is a must-have addition to your child's toy box. Corage

These beautiful, multicultural dolls are not just adorable but educational. The “Aaliyah” doll is a cherub-faced 8-year-old that comes with big, curly hair, and a stylish outfit with shoes to match. You can make it a bundle purchase by adding the matching book that follows the doll’s life as a child entrepreneur. The Corage doll is a great way to push your child’s imagination while giving them the representation they need.

Get the Aaliyah doll at Corage Dolls for $60

7. CurlyKids

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=027wwl_0eFI7iU200
No more crying over tangles with CurlyKids' moisturizing detangler. CurlyKids

Whether your child has loose curls or tight curls, CurlyKids has something for every child. When your child is active and needs some extra hold or you just want to keep their hair moisturized without the residue, you will enjoy having hair products that give results that your entire family will love. No more fighting to detangle your child’s hair with CurlyKids’ Honey Combout Moisturizing Detangler. Not only does it smell great but it will help define your little one’s curls with the amount of shine and moisture.

Get the Honey Combout Moisturizing Detangler at CurlyKids for $5

8. Epic Everyday

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G5h9e_0eFI7iU200
Epic Everyday sells quality school gear featuring illustrations of Black children. Epic Everyday

Do you want more diversity with your backpacks, bath towels, or home goods? Look no further than Epic Everyday. You can decorate your children’s bedroom and give them some cool lunch bags adorned with these sweet little brown faces. Now your kids will have more confidence as they transport their items during their commute.

Shop Epic Everyday

9. Bear The Light

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7Hvg_0eFI7iU200
Bear the Light offers a selection of cozy hooded sweatshirts with inspiring designs. Bear The Light

Don’t let the cold weather keep your kids from having fun. These sweaters and accessories were made for athletic kids who want to stay warm while being active when it’s nippy out. From sweatsuits to varsity crewnecks, your kids will always be rooting for the winning team.

Shop Bear The Light

10. Healthy Roots Doll

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Zijjo_0eFI7iU200
Kids will love styling Zoe's hair. Healthy Roots Doll

Your child loves their hair, and to ensure they continue to do so the best thing you can do is to give them this doll that will send their confidence sky-high. Your child will enjoy styling Zoe’s hair which will help encourage them to style their own hair. This doll is educational and it offers hours of fun as your child will learn how to wash, style, and braid hair.

Get a Healthy Roots Doll for $84.99

11. Coal N Terry

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XB4Vk_0eFI7iU200
Soft apparel for kids featuring slogans and countries of the World. Coal & Terry

If you're looking for a balance of vintage loungewear that fits everyone in the family from the infants to the grandparents, you will appreciate Coal & Terry. This family-owned business first started selling vintage clothing on eBay and after much success, they launched independently. Now, your kids and the rest of your family can wear cool designs in robust color schemes that work for everyday activities.

Shop Coal N Terry

12. Lingo Coding Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5xvf_0eFI7iU200
Lingo's coding kit is ideal for kids who are into STEM. Lingo

Embrace your child’s inner genius with this STEM kit that will allow your child to unlock inventions that they have only dreamed about. This kit comes with a booklet, component kit, and a micro-controller board. These tools will allow your child to create a prototype of a driverless car. With over 20 hours of instructions and education, your child will be learn pivotal solutions within the STEM framework.

Get a Lingo Coding Kit for $74.99

13. Because Of Them We Can subscription box

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xX4dR_0eFI7iU200
A subscription box focused on notable Black Americans. Because Of Them We Can

Celebrate Black history every month with these specialty boxes. Each box includes toys and educational tools that promote a variety of Black culture and historical references, including the Harlem Renaissance. The themed boxes also come with apparel, pins, stickers, and learning tools for kids and parents to encourage a rich curriculum of history while learning about American heroes.

Get a Because Of Them We Can box for $39.99

14. Black Toy Store

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tfqsp_0eFI7iU200
Shop Black Toy Store for representative toys for kids of all ages and races. Black Toy Store

It can be hard to find Black-owned toys and gifts, and you might not have the time to research the internet looking for what you need. Now you can find just about any toy your children may want that is either made by a Black-owned company or that promotes diversity. Whether you are looking for some Black Panther toys or some Crayons that have a variety of darker skintone options , the Black Toy Store is your answer.

Shop the Black Toy Store

15. The Word Changes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=208sEO_0eFI7iU200
Inspirational t-shirts that will spark meaningful conversation. The Word Changes

Antoinette Rodney-Celestine created a fashion brand that is meant to motivate kids as well as families. Each top features an inspirational word that's perfect for kids that need extra encouragement. The shirts are colorful, high-quality, and will survive all the craft and food stains your children will get on them.

Shop The Word Changes

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: 15 Black-owned kids' clothing and toy brands to shop now

