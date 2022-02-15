ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Senate Republicans threaten to delay vote on Fed nominees

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
 4 days ago
Federal Reserve Nominees Sarah Bloom Raskin, a nominee to be the Federal Reserve's Board of Governors vice chair for supervision, speaks during the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee confirmation hearing on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, in Washington. (Ken Cedeno/Pool via AP) (Ken Cedeno)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The top Republican on the Senate Banking Committee said his party's members will boycott a committee vote Tuesday afternoon on President Joe Biden's nominees to the Federal Reserve, potentially delaying confirmation for a second term for Chair Jerome Powell, who is serving in an acting capacity.

Democrats control the committee, but if no Republican attends the session, the votes on all five of Biden's Fed nominees would be delayed.

Sen. Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania, the senior Republican on the committee, said his fellow Republicans want more information about one of the nominees, Sarah Bloom Raskin, regarding her role on the board of a company that won a coveted Fed clearance after she joined the firm. Toomey said committee Republicans are willing to vote on Biden's four other picks.

“Important questions about Ms. Raskin’s use of the ‘revolving door’ remain unanswered largely because of her repeated disingenuousness,” Toomey asserted in a statement. “Her fitness to serve, her judgment, and her probity are of utmost importance because Ms. Raskin is being considered for a 10-year term at the nation’s independent central bank and foremost financial regulator.”

Sen. Sherrod Brown, the Ohio Democrat who chairs the committee, denounced Toomey's action, which Brown said could put the economy “at risk.”

“If my colleagues are as concerned about inflation as they claim to be, they will end the theatrics and show up today to do their jobs for the American people,” Brown said. "Any actions to delay this vote will hurt workers, their families and our recovery.”

The committee was scheduled to vote Tuesday on Powell, Raskin and Lael Brainard, a Fed board member whom Biden has nominated to the vice chair position. Votes on economists Lisa Cook, who would be the first Black woman to serve on the Fed's board, and Philip Jefferson, who would be just the fourth Black man, were also scheduled.

Brown said Thursday that he would not separate out Raskin's nomination and vote on the four other nominees, a process that could allow them to proceed to the Senate floor for final approval.

“We're not going to let them cherry-pick,” Brown told reporters on Capitol Hill. “We're not going to play that game.”

Republicans have zeroed in on Raskin for her previous statements on the Fed and climate change, which Toomey and other GOP senators argue would lead her to use the Fed's tools to deny loans to oil and gas firms. On Monday, Sen. Jon Tester, a Democrat from Montana, a state with oil and gas interests, said he would support Raskin and predicted that she would eventually be confirmed to the position.

Republican members of the committee have also seized on her role with a fintech company, Reserve Trust, whose board Raskin joined after serving as a Fed governor and as deputy secretary of the Treasury. In 2016, the firm applied for a “master account" at the Fed, which would enable it to transfer money using the Fed's payment systems without going through a bank. Reserve Trust's application was turned down in mid-2017.

But the company reapplied and won approval the next year from the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City. Raskin had contacted the Kansas City Fed in 2017 after the company's application had been denied.

The Kansas City Fed, in a letter last week, said it had approved Reserve Trust's second application because the company changed its business model.

