ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

SLO County allocating funds to help reduce community cat population

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
KSBY News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O1JQ6_0eFI7N8t00

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services is allocating funds to help with the overpopulation of community cats throughout the county.

Animal Services is using $25,000 from Animal Services Trust Fund donations to help spay and neuter cats.

The fund is dedicated to animal welfare and spay and neuter efforts.

Animal Services Director Dr. Eric Anderson says the goal is to help stop the overpopulation of cats while keeping them where they are and out of the shelter.

"The trend now over the last several years here locally as well as around the country has been really to focus our efforts on establishing community cat programs that allow the cats to continue living healthfully and happily where they're at but not overpopulating and reproducing and expanding that population out,” Anderson said.

The surgeries will be done at Woods Humane Society’s locations in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Pets & Animals
Local
California Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Local
California Government
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#The Cats#Animal Welfare#Woods Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
KSBY News

KSBY News

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy