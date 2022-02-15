ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Golden Knights' Adam Brooks: Lands on waivers

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Brooks (undisclosed) was placed on waivers Tuesday, per James Mirtle of The Athletic. Brooks...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Son Of NBA Legend Patrick Ewing Reportedly Lands Coaching Job

Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
NBA
MMAmania.com

Highlights! Hill Collapses Walker With Insane KO

Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
UFC
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Ben Hutton: Ends drought with helper

Hutton logged an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Hutton entered Friday on a nine-game point drought, but he ended that with the secondary assist on a Max Pacioretty goal in the second period. The 28-year-old Hutton still isn't much of a source of offense -- he has just eight points in 29 outings this season. The defenseman has added 38 shots on net, 37 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a plus-4 rating in a bottom-pairing role.
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Laurent Brossoit: Tending twine Friday

Brossoit will get the starting nod for Friday's home game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Brossoit will get his third start out of the last four games. Over his last two outings, he's stopped a combined 51 of 53 shots, including a 28-save shutout against the Oilers. The veteran netminder is 9-4-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. Brossoit will continue seeing most of the action in goal while Robin Lehner (upper body) is injured.
NHL
Las Vegas Sun

Golden Knights working on chemistry with new line combinations

It’s difficult to gauge the Golden Knights’ new-look lineup after one game. Vegas’ first outing with Jack Eichel provided bright spots across the board Wednesday against the Colorado Avalanche, but the Golden Knights failed to do the most important thing: score. Tonight won’t be any easier of...
NHL
The Spun

NFL Franchise Reportedly Exploring New Stadium Possibility

The Tennessee Titans could be getting a new stadium within the news few years, according to a new report. According to a report from Axios, the team was in renovation talks with Mayor John Cooper’s administration. However, due to the rising cost of the potential renovation, the team is now exploring a completely new stadium.
NFL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' William Karlsson: Manages helper in overtime loss

Karlsson produced an assist in Friday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings. Karlsson had the secondary helper on Reilly Smith's first-period marker. The 29-year-old Karlsson has a goal and four assists through five games in February, an encouraging sign after his spotty offense for much of the season to date. He's at 18 points, 72 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating in 35 outings. Karlsson isn't expected to lose his place in the top six even with Jack Eichel in the mix.
NHL
CBS Sports

Heat's Udonis Haslem: On track to play Thursday

Coach Erik Spoelstra said that Haslem (eye) is trending toward playing Thursday against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports. Haslem didn't take the court Tuesday against the Mavericks, but it appears as though he'll be back in action during Miami's final game before the All-Star break. He hasn't been a significant part of the rotation this year.
NBA
The Spun

Look: Wild Knockout At UFC Vegas 48 Is Going Viral

David Onama has delivered a violent knockout of Gabriel Benitez at UFC Vegas 48. Onama started teeing off on Benitez before the latter couldn’t get up anymore. This all came in the first round as well as the fight didn’t even last a full minute. Onama started out...
UFC
CBS Sports

Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Two points in win over Buffalo

MacKinnon scored a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Sabres. He opened the scoring for Colorado on the afternoon early in the first period, then helped set up Mikko Rantanen for an empty-netter inside the final minute of the third. MacKinnon has found the scoresheet in four straight games since missing four with a concussion, and on the season the 26-year-old has 11 goals and 48 points through 35 contests.
NHL
CBS Sports

Hornets' Terry Rozier: Milk carton Terry

Rozier had five points (2-9 FG, 1-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Thursday's 111-107 double-overtime loss to the Heat. Rozier vanished as his co-stars and supporting cast scrapped for a win only to fall short in double-overtime. LaMelo Ball got in foul trouble throughout the second half, making Rozier's poor performance that much more crushing. Thursday marks an outlier and sour note for Rozier heading into the All-Star break. He had exceeded 15 points in eight straight contests prior to Thursday's defeat.
NBA
The Spun

Look: ESPN Announces New Deal With Popular Host, Reporter

ESPN has announced a new deal with NBA reporter Cassidy Hubbarth. She’s agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the network and will continue to serve as a lead host and reporter for its NBA property. Hubbarth is ecstatic about this contract extension and said as much in a...
NBA
Yardbarker

Jets claim Adam Brooks off waivers from Maple Leafs

Brooks, 25, has now been claimed off waivers four separate times this season and by four different organizations – Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Toronto Maple Leafs, Jets. Most recently, Brooks was selected off waivers by Toronto on Feb. 16 and was placed back through the system a day...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews: Moved to IR

Toews (concussion) was placed on injured reserve Friday, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports. Toews has been out since Jan. 26, so his placement on IR doesn't prevent him from returning anytime he's deemed ready. It's safe to rule the veteran center out for Friday's game against visiting Dallas, but he's been skating and could return soon if his concussion symptoms subside.
NHL
CBS Sports

Tristan Thompson to Indiana, after four-game stint with Pacers: 'Thank you for everything'

As he leaves to join the Chicago Bulls, veteran big man Tristan Thompson wants the city of Indianapolis and the Indiana Pacers organization to know how much his time there meant to him. Before he joined the Pacers, he admired the franchise from afar, and now that he's gone, he will continue to root for his former teammates, Thompson wrote in a thank-you post on Instagram:
NBA

