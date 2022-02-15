Golden Knights' Adam Brooks: Lands on waivers

Brossoit will get the starting nod for Friday's home game against the Kings, David Schoen of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Brossoit will get his third start out of the last four games. Over his last two outings, he's stopped a combined 51 of 53 shots, including a 28-save shutout against the Oilers. The veteran netminder is 9-4-2 with a 2.62 GAA and a .906 save percentage this season. Brossoit will continue seeing most of the action in goal while Robin Lehner (upper body) is injured.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO