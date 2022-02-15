Bengals' Elijah Holyfield: Joins offseason roster

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals were defeated in the Super Bowl by the Los Angeles Rams. One of the most concerning things to emerge from the Super Bowl loss was the fact that Burrow was sacked seven times by the Rams’ front. Los Angeles had one of the better pass rushes of any team in the postseason, though the Rams also exposed an issue that had been plaguing the Bengals all season long. Not only that, but the Bengals’ lackluster protection of Burrow resulted in another injury for the second-year pro.
Earlier this week, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Steve Young was asked about rumors linking Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers to his former team. “If I’m Aaron Rodgers or Tom Brady or anybody — Trey Lance, Jimmy Garoppolo — I want to be here,” Young said about the 49ers. “I want to be there! This is the place.”
When a team’s season ends earlier than expected, front office leaders tend to make several drastic moves during the offseason. The Dallas Cowboys might not be an exception. On Thursday, Mike Fisher of Cowboy Maven floated around the possibility of the Dallas Cowboys orchestrating a blockbuster trade involving standout offensive lineman Tyron Smith.
A photographer at the Los Angeles Rams victory parade fell off the stage in a stunning scene fit for a movie but with real-life impact. And her friends are stepping up to help her out. Kelly Smiley was standing at the edge of the stage with cameras hanging from both...
A big reason the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl this year is because of Cooper Kupp. Not only did Kupp play a huge part in getting the Rams to the big game with an NFL-leading 1,947 receiving yards during the regular season, but he also played a key role in their 23-20 win over the Bengals.
The NFL season may be over, but the talk around Brittany Matthews and Jackson Mahomes continues. Patrick Mahomes is laughing off reports that he asked his fiancée and his brother not to attend Kansas City Chiefs games for the 2022-2023 season. “Y’all just be making stuff up these days...
Georgia has indefinitely suspended assistant men’s basketball coach Wade Mason after an altercation took place between Mason and Bulldogs’ director of player development Brian Fish during halftime of Wednesday’s road game at LSU, according to DawgsHQ. As DawgsHQ points out, Georgia has yet to release a statement...
Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers will have a long summer ahead. After their premature exit in the NFL Playoffs, his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley also went out the door. They got engaged last year, but now, Rodgers has missed out on not one, but two rings. The split...
After losing Super Bowl 56 to the Los Angeles Rams, the Cincinnati Bengals enter an interesting 2022 offseason. The roster is solid throughout and there shouldn’t be too many changes made. Even so, we take a look at a possible surprise Bengals roster cut in the upcoming offseason. The...
Former All-Pro cornerback Malcolm Butler signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, but did not play a game for the team. He announced his retirement back in August. On Thursday, the Cardinals announced that they are releasing Butler from the team’s reserve/retired list. And NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport noted that he’s heard Butler is considering a possible NFL return.
The Cincinnati Bengals are coming off a tough Super Bowl loss against the Los Angeles Rams. The season was a culmination of proving to the entire world that this Bengals team has been constructed to compete with the best of the best in the NFL. However, in the biggest game of the year, we all saw the offensive line comeback to bite them yet again, This has left many fans begging the franchise to go out and fix this issue that has been consistent since the 2016 season.
Jamahal Hill made a huge statement in his main event bid earlier tonight (Sat., Feb. 19, 2022) at UFC Vegas 48 live on ESPN+ from inside UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, when “Sweet Dreams” absolutely obliterated light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker with a brutal first-round knockout (punches).
Super Bowl LVI epitomized the current state of the running game within NFL offenses. The Rams couldn't run the ball, as their 43 yards on the ground were the second-fewest of any Super Bowl champion. Conversely, the Bengals had success on the ground but still decided to call 14 more pass plays against a defense that was focused on stopping quarterback Joe Burrow and Cincinnati's talented receiving trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.
Patrick Ewing Jr., the son of NBA legend Patrick Ewing, is following in his father’s footsteps. Patrick Jr., 37, is getting into the head coaching game. He’s headed to the Canadian Elite Basketball League where he’ll be coaching the Newfoundland Growlers Basketball Club. “The Newfoundland Growlers of...
After leaving his team's 74-72 win over Wake Forest on Tuesday at halftime because he wasn't feeling well, Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski updated his status on Thursday ahead of the No. 9 Blue Devils' game with Florida State on Saturday. The 75-year-old legend, who is retiring after this season, said on ESPNU Radio that "I'm better," and he attributed the issue to the rigors of a busy schedule.
NFL teams that do not have a franchise quarterback on the roster are chasing one. In today's thought exercise, Pittsburgh, for the first time since drafting Ben Roethlisberger No. 11 overall as part of the 2004 NFL Draft, is in the market for a quarterback. The Steelers have been aggressive in trading up for Devin Bush previously or trading away a first-round pick for Minkah Fitzpatrick. General manager Kevin Colbert makes a legacy move in his final year leading the operation, much like what Ozzie Newsome did in Baltimore with Lamar Jackson.
After Sunday’s Super Bowl victory, rumors began to swirl about a potential early retirement for 36-year-old head coach Sean McVay. During yesterday’s championship parade in Los Angeles, McVay and superstar Rams defender Aaron Donald were both quoted saying, “run it back.” Now, the head coach’s fiancee, Veronika Khomyn, has confirmed his return to the Rams organization in 2022.
Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has been seen snorting a suspicious substance in video exclusively obtained by DailyMail.com. The 21-year-old, who has his own claim to fame as a TikTok star, was spotted attending an Illenium concert with a woman at the Cable...
Cooper Kupp became the eighth receiver to be named Super Bowl MVP after helping the Rams defeat the Bengals this past Sunday night. Kupp's performance, however, is a little different from the other receivers who have won Super Bowl MVP. Kupp is the first receiver to win Super Bowl MVP...
Comments / 0