ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore artist shares universal theme in unique work

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P1zeu_0eFI74SL00

LaToya Hobbs' spent nearly a year on her art piece that now hangs in five sections at the Baltimore Museum of Art.

"In my opinion, artists process starts way before they even pick up a pencil or carving tool or a paintbrush, and so that was the case for me," says Hobbs.

The piece is titled 'Carving Out Time' and she describes it as a portrait of her day, as a mother who home schools her two young boys with her husband and as a professional artist and art teacher.

Amanda Engel/WMAR-2 News
'Carving Out Time' Installation at the Baltimore Museum of Art

"I am showing you my experience as an African American woman, as an artist and as an educator. But I feel like it's universal in terms of the themes that are also being explored," she says.

These themes, she adds, include motherhood, home and legacy.

In this piece, she is not only leaving a legacy for herself, but a tribute to other artists who've inspired her.

"In the scenes, you'll see artwork on the wall," says Hobbs. "So I'm specifically referencing other artists who have had an impact on my practice in some way."

Amanda Engel/WMAR-2 News
LaToya Hobbs discusses a piece showing her in her studio to WMAR-2 News anchor Kelly Swoope.

The scenes depicting the five stages of Hobbs' day are carved out of wood panels.

The artist studied painting during her college years, but also does relief work, which involves carving out a matrix, like wood panels, and then using ink on the surface to make a print.

"I feel like for me, it's something that I love and enjoy, particularly the carving aspect of it because I feel really drawn to this sense of texture, which is what led me to the idea of presenting the matrix as the art object instead of just thinking about it as the production tool," she tells WMAR-2 News.

"It's not so common for someone to be presenting the tool of printmaking, as a painting in and of itself," says Leila Grothe, the curator of the exhibit 'All Due Respect' where Hobbs' piece is displayed.

"It's really unusual and she is so effective at getting texture and feeling and you know, emotion out of just simply carving wood. It's really astounding," Grothe added.

Amanda Engel/WMAR-2 News
BMA employees discuss 'Carving Out Time' with artist LaToya Hobbs and WMAR-2 News anchor Kelly Swoope.

This large piece of art is just a part of a collection that Hobbs has been working on.

"I am working on this body of work called Salt of the Earth, basically personifying women as salt, in terms of us being preservers of our family, culture and community," she describes.

She specifically works to portray Black women in an authentic way.

"I think at the core of my work is a desire to take ownership of how our images are produced and kind of put out into the world. And so it's more an idea of me, taking the things that I love about my community that I love about the women in my community and putting that in the forefront," Hobbs says.

Amanda Engel/WMAR-2 News
'Carving Out Time' panel depicting artist LaToya Hobbs in her studio surrounded by her artwork.

Hobbs and three other artists will take part in a panel discussion about their work in this BMA exhibit on Wednesday, February 16 at 6pm.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ABC 4

Local artist creates unique paintings that look shattered

Local artist, Brandon Bouck, joined us today on GTU to teach about a technique he calls shatter impressionism. Bouck is an artist with Tourettes who follows a life-long passion for creativity, art therapy, and success (abundance) thinking. His unique painting style is achieved by using a palette knife to push...
PARK CITY, UT
Texoma's Homepage

Artist shares childhood hardships through art show

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A new art show is on display at 9th Street Studio. Dallas-based artist Juba began the show with a Q&A followed by a reception. Juba’s art explores his childhood through foster care and other trauma suffered, showing different paintings, letters received from his mother while she was in jail and other […]
WICHITA FALLS, TX
WYTV.com

Butler highlights work of local Black artists

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Butler Institute of American Art has almost 23,000 pieces in its collection. In honor of Black History Month, a display highlights work by local and national African American artists, including a newly-acquired collection from a celebrated local artist. Youngstown native Al Bright is a...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
madison

Black Madison artists working to create a permanent 'renaissance'

By the end of this month, visitors will see a new landmark on State Street: A 12,000-pound sculpture near the corner of Henry and State, just outside the glass prow of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art. Stoic, watchful, the life-sized seated figure depicts the artist himself, Faisal Abdu’Allah, an...
MADISON, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
City
Baltimore, MD
NJ.com

Textile artist has new works on exhibit in Guttenberg

Guttenberg Arts Gallery is bringing out the new works of artist Deborah L. Morris with the exhibit Line|Form|Thread, which will be on view from Saturday, Feb. 19, to Sunday, March 20, at the Guttenberg Arts Gallery with an opening reception on Feb. 19 from 7 to 9 p.m. Morris is...
GUTTENBERG, NJ
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Laramie artist rethreads work as her worldview changes

Change is one of the only constants in life. In recent years, artist Wendy Bredehoft has come to realize this. As a result, she went as far back in her catalog as the early 2000s, reconsidering her acrylic and pastel paintings for a kind of transformation. “Threading Through Time,” which...
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Art World#Baltimore Museum Of Art#Maternity#African American#Wmar 2 News
Newsday

Long Island museums showcase Black artists and their works

There are infinitely more accomplishments, insights and visions from Black artists and cultures than can be counted in 28 days, but Black History Month exhibitions at museums on Long Island are a great place to start. In art, music, dance, storytelling and more, the spotlight is on Black creators of the past and present. Check procedures and protocols for all events, and expect to be enriched.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Eureka Times-Standard

Trinidad gallery showcases artists’ work

The Trinidad Art Gallery is featuring the work of members Colleen Clifford and Amanita Mollier. Clifford’s current work showcases the vibrant yet warm glass colors of rose, amber and purple. Using these as a foundational palette for the work, she plays with striking color combinations in her suncatchers (mandalas, droplets, pods) and boxes.
TRINIDAD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Paintings
Connecticut Post

Shelton artist displays works at Plumb Library

SHELTON — Bruce Zboray is putting his artistic talent on display at Plumb Memorial Library. Zboray calls himself a self-taught “Sunday painter” who has been creating visionary and inspirational artwork for most of his life. For many years, he said he worked in oils, but more recently has expanded his work to include pen, and ink, and watercolor.
SHELTON, CT
The Spokesman-Review

Kids express ‘artistic side’ at Black History Month-themed art clinic

About a dozen children put their artistic thoughts to canvas Saturday in a Black History Month-themed art and storytelling clinic organized by The Way to Justice. Camerina Zorrozua and Virla Spencer founded the Spokane nonprofit in 2020 to address the barriers facing people who have been negatively impacted by the justice system, according to its website. They can help people qualify for a driver’s license if theirs has been suspended or revoked, and can provide help after a conviction by having them expunged, reducing legal fees and more, a brochure says.
SPOKANE, WA
The Sanford Herald

Artist's work on display at Temple Theatre

During the current performance of “A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement” at the Temple Theatre, the Sanford Brush and Palette Club, will showcase the artwork of Louisa Heffelfinger. Sponsored by Adcock & Associates Real Estate, “A Mighty Fortress Is Our Basement” runs Feb. 10th-27. The artwork will be...
SANFORD, NC
The Baltimore Sun

The late renowned Baltimore painter Raoul Middleman’s American West-themed mural decorates the wall of a Belvedere Square restaurant

Not all of the works of the late renowned Baltimore painter, Raoul Middleman, who died in October, are to be found in museums or private collections. In fact, a rather large Western-themed mural has decorated the wall of a Belvedere Square restaurant and bar since 2006. Po Chang, the proprietor of Zen West Roadside Cantina, a Tex-Mex restaurant and bar, met Middleman, a Mount Vernon resident, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
WCVB

Works by elusive street artist Banksy on display in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — "The Art of Banksy," the largest touring exhibition of authentic Banksy artworks in the world, is opening in Cambridge. "The Art of Banksy," which opens Thursday, features more than 100 original works from private collectors across the globe and offers a rare opportunity to view authenticated and certified Banksy artworks rarely seen by the general public.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy