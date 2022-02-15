Epik High's Tablo Opens Up About Cyber Bullying and the Group’s New Album

T.I. and Tiny Harris opened up a lot on television. Tiny Harris and T.I. were able to create a hit reality show from their family life. “T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle” had a good run until the couple’s marriage hit a rough patch. T.I. was accused of cheating. And he had been romantically linked to an actress despite being married to Tiny. As tension between them worsened, Tiny made moves to end the marriage. So they decided to also put an end to their show. However, they were able to save their marriage. And they came back with “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.” So the show had added closer glimpses into the family life of Toya Johnson, LeToya Luckett, and Monica. However, the show came to a screeching halt after T.I. and Tiny were accused of s*x trafficking. An investigation was opened and it was determined that the couple would not be charged. However, their daughter Zonnique Pullins said that the accusations alone are responsible for the show’s cancelation.

