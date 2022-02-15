ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Epik High's Tablo Opens Up About Cyber Bullying and the Group’s New Album

By Naledi Ushe
 4 days ago
Epik High frontman Tablo was subject to intense cyberbullying from 2010 to 2012, and he's now opening up about the experience. The 41-year-old star was attacked by an antifan group called TaJinYo for reasons ranging from his immigration to Canada (exempting him from Korea's two-year mandatory military duty) to his earning...

