Margaret Josephs Denies Claims Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is All About Teresa Giudice

Teresa Giudice claims to be the queen of New Jersey in her season 12 tagline , but is she the queen of The Real Housewives of New Jersey ? It depends on who you ask, and if you ask Margaret Josephs , she isn’t so sure. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight , Marge laughed off the claims that the RHONJ is just “The Teresa Show,” and she clapped back at any fans who think that her beef with Tre is a sour attempt at dethroning a queen.

“It’s just such stupidity. We are better together, not apart,” Margaret explained to Entertainment Tonight while laughing off the accusations from Teresa’s superfans, who are called “Tre Huggers.” She also scoffed at the idea of Teresa referring to RHONJ as “The Teresa Show.”

“I think if it was ‘The Teresa Show,’ she would’ve had her own show already,” Margaret quipped. “It’s 12 years! I think it’s an ensemble show. We all need each other to succeed and do well. I think it’s funny. I think that’s what, in her head, that’s what she thinks to make herself feel better. And I think it’s funny. But she would’ve had her own show already.”

Margaret does have a valid point because for now, Teresa Checks In is the closest thing she has ever had to her own show. And although she has been the center of attention on RHONJ for the last 12 years, she would be nothing without her rotating cast of adversaries. From the nightmare sister-in-law to the many frenemies past and present , the show’s dynamic thrives when someone comes to poke the bear here and there. Margaret recognizes that the bear-poker is a crucial role for her to play, and she insists that it’s not an attempt at taking over the show.

When justifying Teresa’s importance to the show, many fans like to point out how the show went on hiatus while she was at “camp,” which ensured that the OG never missed a season. But, of course, Margaret had something to say about that too.

“I love when people say, ‘Well, they waited for her when she went to jail to film again…'” Marge declared. “That was coming off of season 6, where it wasn’t the best season ever. They got rid of [more than half the cast], so they literally had no one. So of course they waited for her, because they were recasting the entire show. If God forbid something horrible happened and she wasn’t here, you know what I mean? If they had this in cast season 6, I don’t think they would’ve waited.”

TELL US- DO YOU THINK RHONJ HAS BECOME “THE TERESA SHOW?” ARE YOU SURPRISED THAT MARGARET IS STILL COMING FOR TERESA?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Margaret Josephs Denies Claims Real Housewives Of New Jersey Is All About Teresa Giudice appeared first on Reality Tea .