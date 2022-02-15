ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Inside the real life love story which created Wordle

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Online word-guessing game Wordle is all the rage right now.. But did you know it all started as a simple love story?

Software engineer Josh Wardle from New York decided to develop the game for his other half, Palak Shah to ease boredom during lockdown.

Wife Palak was a huge fan of the New York Times ’ daily crossword , which prompted him to create Wordle.

Speaking to the New York Times - who recently bought the online game - he said: "I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy”.

Sign up to our free newsletters here

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Would Netflix's ‘Love Is Blind' Work in Real Life? Here's What a Dating Expert and Psychologist Say

Can you fall in love without seeing the potential object of your affection? What if Netflix films the whole thing to find out?. That's the idea behind "Love Is Blind," the reality dating show that became a breakthrough hit during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic: 30 singles meet and "date" each other while contained in pods that obstruct their views, hoping to find love unseen and walk down the aisle by the end of the season.
TV SERIES
Daily Californian

A soundtrack for the greatest love story

In the pursuit of a great love story, every main character knows how crucial it is to maintain the perfect playlist — a blend of soft ballads and melancholic voices will serve to commemorate fleet flirtations as you pore over them deep into the night. Regardless of what point...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Story#Wordle#The New York Times
Parade

Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre a True Story? Find Out Which Parts of the Franchise (and New Netflix Flick) Were Inspired by Real Life

Is Texas Chainsaw Massacre based on a true story? The answer to that is a little bit complicated, and the question is being asked much more now that Netflix has released a new version of the classic slasher that is intended to serve as a direct sequel to the 1974 original. (Meaning, no worries if you haven’t seen all the other movies in the Massacre franchise.)
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Internet
Entertainment Weekly

Lucy and Desi documentary from Amy Poehler offers fans the real love story behind I Love Lucy

Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz are the toast of Hollywood once again. The lovefest for I Love Lucy continues with Amy Poehler's documentary Lucy and Desi, coming to Amazon Prime Video March 4. On the heels of last fall's Being the Ricardos and TCM podcast The Plot Thickens: Lucy, Lucy and Desi adds another layer to the story behind one of Hollywood's most famous couples.
MOVIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Courtney Hope Sends a Heartfelt Shoutout to ‘the Best Thing That’s Ever Happened to Me’ — Plus, Those Pictures… Aw, Gee!

“God granted me the greatest gift of life… Here’s to more memories.”. The Young and the Restless actress Courtney Hope (Sally) sent out an especially sweet tribute this past week to her “baby girl” on her 13th birthday. “This little mama is hands down the best thing that’s ever happened to me, without a doubt,” Hope shared, along with a super cute video of her “teacher, best friend, little girl, sidekick, and place of comfort.”
CELEBRITIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: Queer, trans vampire novel set in S.F. delivers an achingly real love story

Isaac Fellman is on a roll. His debut novel, “The Breath of the Sun,” won the 2019 Lambda Literary Award for queer science fiction, fantasy and horror. His second novel is already popping up on several lists of 2022’s most anticipated books. Readers of romance, fantasy and literary fiction are all looking forward to “Dead Collections,” and I’m happy to report that they will not be disappointed — this book delivers on all of the above.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Boston Herald

Art + science = real-life stories of ‘Young Nerds of Color’

Playwright Melinda Lopez has devoted her life to the arts. Not surprisingly Lopez grew up with a good dose of artistic encouragement. But she also grew up around plenty of equations and formulas. The mix uniquely prepared her to help create the upcoming production of “Young Nerds of Color” (Feb. 17 to March 10 at the Central Square Theater).
SCIENCE
Us Weekly

Robert Pattinson Reveals Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Cried While Watching ‘The Batman’: Her Reaction ‘Changed the Entire Thing’ for Me

Moved to tears! Robert Pattinson revealed girlfriend Suki Waterhouse’s sweet response to seeing him on the big screen in The Batman for the first time. ”It was really her reaction that kind of changed the entire thing [for me], because I’m pretty sure she’s not normally into watching superhero movies,” the actor, 35, recalled on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, February 16. “And just seeing that it was capturing her attention the entire time and then she held my hand and touched it [to her face] and I could feel a little tear. And I was like, ‘No way!'”
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Travis Engle Dies: Trinity Artists International Co-Founder, Former Agent & Manager Was 37

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED with some changes from his family: Travis Engle, a former agent who co-founded the talent management firm Trinity Artists International, died Monday of cardiac arrest in Culver City. He was 37. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of our colleague, partner and friend Travis Engle,” Trinity Artists International said in a social media post (read it below). “He had not only been family, but also a valued member of our team since day one and will be missed tremendously.” Born on March 16, 1984, in Fort Worth, Texas,...
CELEBRITIES
People

Tom Holland's Mom Once Called Spider-Man Producers Because He Wasn't Getting Enough 'Toilet Breaks'

Tom Holland may be one of the most famous young actors in Hollywood, but that doesn't mean his mom won't make a few phone calls on his behalf!. During an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, 25, shared a hilarious story, recalling the time his mom secretly phoned producers about giving him an adequate amount of bathroom breaks while filming one of the early Spider-Man films.
CELEBRITIES
thecinemaholic.com

Is Marry Me Based on Jennifer Lopez’s Real Life? Is It Based on a True Story?

‘Marry Me’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a star-crossed love story. Popstar Katalina “Kat” Valdez (Jennifer Lopez) is all set to get married to fellow Hispanic popstar Bastian (Maluma) in a grand spectacle of a ceremony during one of their concerts in front of 20 million adoring fans. However, news breaks about an affair between Bastian and Kat’s assistant while the concert is happening. After learning about it, she goes back on the stage and chooses math teacher Charlie Gilbert (Owen Wilson) randomly from the crowd before telling him that she will marry him. Charlie realizes that Kat is deeply troubled. More out of concern for her than anything else, he immediately agrees. And that’s how this unlikely couple begin their story of love.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy