Inside the real life love story which created Wordle
Online word-guessing game Wordle is all the rage right now.. But did you know it all started as a simple love story?
Software engineer Josh Wardle from New York decided to develop the game for his other half, Palak Shah to ease boredom during lockdown.
Wife Palak was a huge fan of the New York Times ’ daily crossword , which prompted him to create Wordle.
Speaking to the New York Times - who recently bought the online game - he said: "I wanted to come up with a game that she would enjoy”.
