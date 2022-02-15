ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

NBA Buzz: Harden, Durant, Beverley, Evans, Dragic, Bembry

By Sameer Kumar
 4 days ago

The Nets got Kevin Durant ‘s blessing to go ahead on the James Harden trade, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report writes.

“Kevin’s the one that pulled the trigger with this,” a source told Fischer. “Kevin’s the one that said, ‘Do this deal.’ There was growing concern that this entire season would be lost and then they’d lose James for nothing.”

While Durant wanted to keep Harden around, KD saw the writing on the wall.

“KD didn’t want to get rid of James,” a person familiar with the situation told Fischer. “But he knew it was over.”

  • More on Harden: Kyrie Irving ‘s part-time status didn’t sit well with Harden. “Kyrie not being held accountable and Kyrie being allowed to do whatever he wants. James, being his age, knows he doesn’t have any time to waste to get his first championship,” a source close to Harden told Bleacher Report.
  • Timberwolves Are Busy: Patrick Beverley has signed a one-year, $13 million extension with the Timberwolves, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Beverley has been a huge part of Minnesota’s turnaround this season.

  • Evans Reinstated: Tyreke Evans has been reinstated by the NBA, according to Wojnarowski . He was suspended back in 2019 due to a drug ban.

  • Dragic Bought Out: Goran Dragic and the Spurs have agreed to a buyout, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic . Several teams will be in the mix for his services.

  • Bucks Make Move: The Bucks have agreed to a deal with DeAndre’ Bembry , according to Wojnarowski . Bembry will add a nice, lengthy defender next to Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as an excellent lane filler.

