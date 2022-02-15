Graphic: OK man arrested after allegedly attacking victim, dog

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man in Tulsa has been arrested following a horrific case of animal cruelty.

Around 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 11, officers with the Tulsa Police Department came across a man who was beating a dog near 51st and Lewis.

Around the same time, dispatchers received a call about two people with dogs fighting.

Investigators determined that the victim was walking his pitbull when he came across Freddie Hanson, who was also walking his pitbull in the opposite direction on the sidewalk.

The victim told Hanson to get his dog because he didn’t want any trouble.

According to a post by the Tulsa Police Department , Hanson is known to have his dog attack people.

At that point, officials say Hanson let his dog go, which is when the dog attacked the victim and the victim’s dog.

Authorities allege that Hanson pulled out a knife and cut the victim before stabbing the victim’s dog, attempting to gut it.

The victim’s dog took off running, but sadly died of its injuries.

When officers arrived at the scene, Hanson said that he thought the victim was going to shoot him. However, they say the victim didn’t have a gun.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hanson was arrested on complaints of assault and battery with a deadly weapon, and animal cruelty.

His dog was taken into custody by animal control.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.