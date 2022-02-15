ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Feds say former HP worker scammed company out of $4.8M, used it to buy a Tesla

By Ryan Fernandez
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former HP Inc. employee is facing federal charges, accused of stealing millions of dollars from the company. In a document filed Friday with the United States District Court for the Northern District of California in Oakland, federal prosecutors accused Shelbee Szeto of routing about $4.8 million from the company to...

