Phoebe Bridgers responds to defamation lawsuit from former producer Chris Nelson

Phoebe Bridgers is responding in court to a defamation lawsuit filed against her from her former producer Chris Nelson and is standing by the statements she made about him on social media.

In a lawsuit filed by Nelson to the Los Angeles Superior Court in September, he claims that Bridgers published "false and defamatory statements" against him on Instagram, accusing the producer of abuse.

On Monday, Bridgers' attorneys filed a special motion, obtained by USA TODAY, to strike down Nelson's suit under California's anti-SLAPP statute, which protects free speech.

Bridgers' lawyers moved that Nelson cannot meet his burden of proof for defamation because their Grammy-nominated client did not act in actual malice, meaning she did not publish statements on social media that she knew were false. Bridgers, on Monday, also submitted a declaration doubling down on claims she made against Nelson on social media years prior.

"I believe that the statements I made in my Instagram story are true," Bridgers wrote. "I continue to believe the statements that I made were true."

USA TODAY reached out to Nelson's lawyers for comment.

Chris Nelson lawsuit: Phoebe Bridgers sued for $3.8 million by producer alleging defamation, past relationship

According to Nelson's lawsuit, which seeks at least $3.8 million in damages from Bridgers, the producer claims Bridgers posted statements in 2020 to her public Instagram account stating she "witnessed and can personally verify much of the abuse (grooming, stealing, violence) perpetuated by Chris Nelson." Nelson also accused Bridgers of directing her followers to his former girlfriend Emily Bannon's page which contained posts accusing Nelson of racially-motivated hate crimes, robbery and assault.

In Bridgers' declaration, she said she "believed Ms. Bannon's statements" at the time and still believes them to be true.

The 27-year-old singer is requesting that Nelson pay attorney fees and court costs if the court approves the motion. If the court denies the motion, the case is expected to have its first hearing on March 10 in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Bridgers released her first studio album, "Stranger in the Alps," in 2017. Her sophomore album, "Punisher," earned her four Grammy nominations including for best new artist at the 2021 ceremony.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Phoebe Bridgers responds to defamation lawsuit from former producer Chris Nelson