The Valentine’s Day spirit is in the air, and that means a chance to celebrate all things love! Whether you plan to celebrate with your significant other, best friends, or Datamatch date, treat them to one of the best date spots in Harvard Square. Instead of 4:00 a.m. El Jefe’s meals and date nights in your twin XL bed, check out the list below for some extra special Valentine’s Day spots in or around Harvard Square!

HARVARD, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO