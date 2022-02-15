JOB: Burien’s Gregory Seahurst Swim Club seeking to hire Pool Manager

SPONSORED:

Burien’s Gregory Seahurst Swim Club is currently seeking to hire a Pool Manager.

This position is part-time, from April thru September, approximately 15-20 hours a week, with a salary competitive for the Seattle pool manager market and DOE.

Qualifications:

2-5 years Facility/Staff management experience preferred

Education: High school or equivalent

Required Licensing and Certification:

1. American Heart Association or American Red Cross First Aid

2. American Heart Association or American Red Cross CPR w/AED

Optional Licensing and Certification:

1. Certified Pool Operator (CPO) and/or Aquatics Facility Operator (AFO)

2. American Red Cross Lifeguard

3. American Red Cross Water Safety Instructor (WSI)

4. Northwest Lifeguard Test

Full Job Description:

Gregory Seahurst Swim Club (GSSC) is a seasonal, membership-based swim and tennis club based in Burien. Our club has over 330 memberships and has been in operation since 1959.

The club is open from May through September and features a wide variety of programming for members, including open and lap swim, competitive youth teams for swim, dive, tennis, synchronized swimming, and water polo, in addition to social programs and competitive tennis instruction for adult members.

Role Description:

The manager’s role is customer-facing and includes the management of both the facility and seasonal staff of lifeguards and maintenance workers. The manager will report to the President of the GSSC Board and will interact regularly with the Board of Trustees.

Duties will include day-to-day management of the club and interaction with members and staff, hiring and management of staff in partnership with the Board of Trustees, and managing the facility and its upkeep.

Qualifications:

High School diploma or equivalent

2-5 years of experience (preferred) managing a recreational facility, including member services, with a membership or club of at least 200 members

Customer service experience

Executive skills, including the ability to hire and manage staff, and the capability to manage operations for a competitive swimming pool and social program.

General Expectations:

Pool Manager is expected to be on-site during primary hours of operations and at large events. Evening and weekend on-site responsibilities to be shared with Lead Guard(s)

Pool Manager will do what it takes to get the job done (either personally or by delegation)

Pool Manager will work as necessary, targeting approximately 600 hours of work for the season (April through September) for the 2022 season.

Working hours will fluctuate based on the needs of the Club. Some weeks may be 20 hours, some may be less. Hours will vary between 5am and 10:30pm based on the schedule and needs of the pool. The manager is expected to be on call 24/7 for emergencies.

Decision-making will be based on safety, health, and fiscal responsibility

Pool Manager will take direction from the Board, but will present new ideas and alternatives for consideration based on operational knowledge and context from experience

Pool Manager will keep the Board apprised of operational issues and needs, as necessary, in a timely manner

Pool Manager will respond to texts/phone calls within one to two hours, emails within 24 hours noting that during emergencies or other uncontrollable events this may not be possible

Pool Manager will support Board and Member requests within a reasonable amount of time (sometimes may be immediate, sometimes may take time to organize or manage). Every effort will be made to provide a timeline for completion.

Compensation:

Salary competitive for Seattle pool manager market and DOE

If interested, please send resume and cover letter to: Scott Dombrowski, President GSSC: [email protected].

GSSC Pool Manager

Gregory Seahurst Swim Club

16700 19th Ave SW, Burien WA