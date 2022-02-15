ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naomi Campbell Shuts Down Adoption Rumors And Opens Up About Motherhood

By Mya Abraham
 4 days ago
Naomi Campbell announced that she became a mother to a baby girl at age 50 last May. In a since-deleted Instagram post where she held her newborn’s tiny feet, the supermodel expressed, “A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have this gentle soul in my life there are no words to describe the lifelong bond that I now share with you my angel. There is no greater love.”

Now, the mother-daughter duo is gracing British Vogue ‘s March 2022 cover in her first cover story of the year and the child’s first ever. The now-51-year-old is opening up about her daughter, whose name still remains private, and her journey to motherhood.

While Campbell kept the exact details about her daughter’s arrival under wraps, she did confirm, “She wasn’t adopted; she’s my child.” Admittedly, she added, “I can count on one hand the number of people who knew that I was having her, but she is the biggest blessing I could ever imagine. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done.”

Campbell later revealed that outsiders will learn more upon the release of her memoir that has yet to be written. The British beauty gushed further about other intimate moments and how her daughter is just like her. “She loves the light. She’s inquisitive. She was looking at everyone—she looks at people right in the eye and for a very long time. She was taking it all in,” shared Campbell.

In regards to motherhood overall, she couldn’t be more thrilled. “I always knew that one day I would be a mother, but it’s the biggest joy I could ever imagine. I’m lucky to have her and I know that.” But most of all, Campbell explained, “I’m like a kid again. I’m reliving nursery rhymes, playing and discovering how many great new toys there are out there in the world! And dolls! Things I couldn’t even dream of.”

