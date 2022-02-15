ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dolce&Gabbana relaunching beauty with an eye on Gen-Z

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILAN (AP) — Dolce&Gabbana has become the first Italian fashion house to bring its beauty division...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Dolce&Gabbana takes perfumes and cosmetics business in-house

ROME, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Italian luxury group Dolce&Gabbana has set up a new company to directly manage the development, production and sale of its perfumes and cosmetics, Chief Executive Alfonso Dolce said on Monday. The move to bring in-house a multi-million business, which is key for many fashion houses...
BUSINESS
Allure

Millie Bobby Brown on Building a Gen Z Beauty Empire

In her own words, the actor tells the story of how her brand Florence by Mills came to be. All products featured on Allure are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Millie Bobby Brown is a...
RETAIL
Times Daily

2,500-year-old terracotta gets Valentine Day's love in Italy

ROME (AP) — A pair of terracotta lovers caught in a tender embrace for 2,500 years are getting some Valentine’s Day TLC from Italian cultural officials. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolce Gabbana#Gen Z#Italian Fashion#Fashion Design#Milan#Ap
Forbes

Gen Z Is Rising: Is Your Brand Strategy Ready?

Dallas Lawrence is SVP and Head of Communications & Brand for Samba TV, and is a member of the Forbes CMO Council. Twitter: @DallasLawrence. As we venture further into 2022, a new generation of consumers is poised to rewrite the playbook for successful brand engagement. Gen Z, the generation born between 1997 and 2012, began flexing its buying power in 2020 but truly begin to flourish in 2021. Gen Z has now amassed a combined pocketbook punch of nearly $150 billion annually—a number that will only continue to accelerate as the generation matures into the workforce.
ECONOMY
Times Daily

Beijing's Olympics close, ending safe but odd global moment

BEIJING (AP) — A pile of figure-skating rubble created by Russian misbehavior. A new Chinese champion — from California. An ace American skier who faltered and went home empty-handed. The end of the Olympic line for the world’s most renowned snowboarder. All inside an anti-COVID “closed loop" enforced by China's authoritarian government.
SPORTS
Times Daily

UK: People with COVID in England won't need to self-isolate

LONDON (AP) — People with COVID-19 won't be legally required to self-isolate in England starting in the coming week, the U.K. government has announced, as part of a plan for “living with COVID” that is also likely to see testing for the coronavirus scaled back. Support local...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
The Independent

London Fashion Week: Hoods get a glam makeover at Halpern and Richard Quinn

It’s been a funny sort of time for the fashion industry. A business that pivots entirely around the ultimately inessential (clothes, yes; fashion, no) has felt superfluous to a sartorial period defined by tracksuits, slippers and Zoom earrings. In the Covid era, essential evolved from a technicality to a badge of honour: essential worker, essential travel, essential PPE. Michael Halpern is awake to this. For his first pandemic collection back in September 2020, the New York-born, London-based designer eschewed models for pandemic heroes – NHS and TfL (Transport for London) workers among them – and presented a virtual collection instead...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Motorious

1966 Jaguar XKE Series I Coupe Will Highlight Your Classic Luxury Collection

This beautiful car was the pinnacle of performance and style in the mid ‘60s and now it could be yours!. Jaguar is possibly the most iconic automotive manufacturer to ever originate in the vast lands of Great Britain for its sleek style and high performance. Everyone from esteemed enthusiast icon Jeremy Clarkson to ordinary automotive lovers like us can find something to love about the "Jag" brand. While the newer models sport excellent performance, a modern supercar design, and plenty of comfort to match, it truly is the vintage models that get most people's attention. Without a doubt, these great cars were the pinnacle of performance in their time and now present an air of mystery and interest surrounding the history of fine automobiles. So what are you supposed to do if you're in the market for one of these great cars?
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

Amazon Threatens to Get Their EV Needs Elsewhere if Its Demand Is Not Met

Large companies like Amazon, DHL, and others are making big plans to shift to electric vehicles. They want assurances that they can get what is needed for their EV fleets to provide the same fast service to their clients. As the U.S. begins the transition, these companies have legitimate concerns about charger availability, speed, and battery technology. Amazon, for instance, is being very clear about what they want from automakers.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy