ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Golda film producer admits to ‘stirring’ Jewish casting controversy

By William Janes
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bMs8m_0eFI24dO00

Film producer Michael Kuhn said he was “stirring” the controversy around whether non- Jewish actors could play Jewish characters in his latest film.

The 73-year-old, who honoured for services to the film industry, said the controversy over his latest picture, Golda, a biopic about Israeli first female PM Golda Meir , was good for publicity.

The lead, the character of Meir, who was Jewish, is played by Dame Helen Mirren.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wngE_0eFI24dO00

Mr Kuhn said he made the confession to the Princess Royal as he collected his CBE at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

The 73-year-old told the PA news agency: “I just mentioned about the film I’m finishing now with Helen Mirren and she obviously knew about all the controversy there had been with ‘can a non-Jew play a Jew’ and I told her I was stirring it as much as I could for publicity and she seemed quite amused by that.”

Actor Dame Maureen Lipman criticised the casting, the Jewish Chronicle reported.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cpw92_0eFI24dO00

She said: “With that I disagree, because the Jewishness of the character is so integral”, according to the paper.

“I’m sure she (Mirren) will be marvellous, but it would never be allowed for Ben Kingsley to play Nelson Mandela.

“You just couldn’t even go there.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times and Democrat

Helen Mirren insists questioning over Golda Meir casting was 'legitimate'

Last month, actress Maureen Lipman queried why a Jewish person wasn't selected to play Meir the first woman to become head of government in Israel, in the upcoming film Golda. Responding to Lipman's view in an interview for The Daily Mail published over the weekend Mirren revealed that she had raised the issue with director Guy Nattiv prior to production starting. Mirren went on to insist Lipman had sparked a wider discussion relating to casting within the entertainment industry.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Helen Mirren Breaks Silence About ‘Unfairness’ Surrounding Golda Meir Casting Controversy

One month after “The Pianist” actress Maureen Lippman criticized the casting around upcoming biopic “Golda,” lead star Helen Mirren is addressing the controversy. Lippman wrote an op-ed letter to The Guardian on January 12 to clarify her comments surrounding Mirren taking on the role of former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, despite not being Jewish herself. “Helen will be great. Good actress, sexy and intelligent. Looks the part. [But] my opinion, and that’s what it is, a mere opinion, is that if the character’s race, creed or gender drives or defines the portrayal then the correct — for want of an umbrella...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Helen Mirren says Maureen Lipman was right to criticise her casting as Jewish Golda Meir

Helen Mirren has responded to Maureen Lipman’s “utterly legitimate” complaint about her accepting the role of Golda Meir.Non-Jewish Mirren is playing the former Israeli prime minister in a new biopic, in a casting decision that was criticised by Lipman.In an open letter posted earlier this month, she stated: “I’m sure she will be marvellous, but it would never be allowed for Ben Kingsley to play Nelson Mandela. You just couldn’t even go there.”Lipman later clarified her comments by saying: “I have nothing against Helen playing it. My query is, should the casting directors have looked first, and maybe they...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Helen Mirren
Person
Golda Meir
Person
Nelson Mandela
Person
Ben Kingsley
Deadline

Film And TV Producer Julian Fowles Dies At 76

Julian Fowles, a longtime film and television producer for broadcasting station KCET and Esparza/Katz Productions, died in Miami, Florida on Saturday while recovering from a stroke. He was 76 years old. Before his career in entertainment, Fowles was educated at Harvard Law School and began his career as an attorney for the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. He afterwards served as a contract attorney for Universal, Columbia and 20th Century Fox. Fowles changed track after a short stint in law, becoming an executive producer of local programming of public broadcasting station KCET, where he produced Eleanor: In Her Own Words. The show eventually...
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Film Producer#British Royal Family#Film Star#Non Jewish#Israeli#Pa News Agency#Non Jew#The Jewish Chronicle
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb left frustrated live on air over missed opportunity with co-star

Hoda Kotb is much-loved for her positive outlook but even she can get frustrated sometimes!. In one memorable episode of Today back in November, the TV personality had the most hilariously honest reaction live on air after discovering an incredibly unlucky missed opportunity with her co-star Jenna Bush Hager. The...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Radar Online.com

Wendy Williams' Show Producers Livid At Her Latest Stunt

While Wendy Williams’ people are telling her talk-show producers that she is too sick to return to work, she is recording videos on a beach in Florida heading to the gym. “You can’t have it both ways. You are either too sick to sit in a purple chair for an hour each day on TV or you are not. Can you imagine if you called in sick for 6-months and then popped up on video in Florida skipping down the beach? You would be fired,” sources tell Radar.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Smokey Robinson’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 3 Children

The ‘King of Motown’ has three heirs: two sons and a daughter. Learn all about them, here!. Over his illustrious career, Motown legend Smokey Robinson has been responsible for classics like “The Tears of a Clown,” “You’ve Really Got a Hold on Me,” and “Shop Around.” But his most enduring creations? His three kids, Berry, Tamla, and Trey. Smokey’s three adult children each have their own unique relationship with their famous father, though some are closer than others.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Radar Online.com

Hugh Hefner’s Widow Crystal Ready To Spill About ‘Complicated’ Time At Playboy Mansion, Weeks After Holly Madison & Shannon Twins Trash Hef

Crystal Hefner is set to write a memoir about her 10 years with the Playboy founder — and promising not to hold back any details. On Thursday, the 35-year-old announced the news on Instagram. “I was with him through wild times, calm times, and all the times in between up until the day he passed in September 2017.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I wonder when I’ll get the keys’: Tom Holland shuts down rumours he bought London house with Zendaya

After weeks of speculation, Tom Holland has set the record straight and confirmed he did not buy a house in south London with Zendaya.The Spider-Man star said reports that claimed he and girlfriend Zendaya spent £3 million on a six-bedroom house in Richmond were “completely false”.It comes after The Mirror reported the couple were planning to move to the UK in the summer, adding the house would include gym and a cinema.But during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Holland, 25, said one of his “favourite” things about being an actor is “the way the press...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Latest Dominic Twist Could Be Setting the Stage for Not One But Two Comebacks

Poor Abby just can not catch a break on The Young and the Restless when it comes to her family. There were problems conceiving, Mariah’s kidnapping, Chance’s disappearing, Devon’s bio-daddy drama and now Dominic’s rare blood disease! It would be understandable that she needs a bit of a support system that extends beyond everyone who’s been mixed up in all this drama from the start.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Independent

511K+
Followers
173K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy