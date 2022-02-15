A new plan will offer free heart screenings to thousands in Broward

Dr. Claudio Smuclovisky shows how the cardiac CT machine works at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale on September 14, 2021. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Broward taxpayers will likely fund free heart screenings for thousands of people, but it will come from county coffers generated by property taxes and not from a new sales tax that had previously been considered.

Broward County commissioners had little appetite to pass a half-penny sales tax that was projected to generate as much as $125 million a year to pay for cardiac CT scan tests. The imaging test uses X-rays so doctors can see the heart and blood vessels and with an injection of iodine, known as “with contrast,” doctors can see the plaque in the coronary arteries that can lead to trouble.

So County Commissioner Mark Bogen made a new pitch Tuesday: Use $10 million from the county budget for a pilot project to get 20,000 residents medical help they might not have otherwise known they needed.

“The board always keeps a healthy reserve,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry of the cash.

Mayor Michael Udine called the new plan “palatable.”

Under Bogen’s new plan, the first three categories of 5,000 people each would focus on the heart screenings: Black people of all ages, anybody ages 45-65, and a third group specifically for senior citizens.

A fourth category of another 5,000 people would focus on cancer screenings to target breast, lung, colon and prostate cancers, and a panel of medical professionals will later decide age and other high-risk factors of who could participate.

Next, medical experts will come up with recommendations “how do we find and identify these people.”

Bogen said his aim is to create a proactive health plan instead of waiting for people to get sick first. Insurance plans don’t often pay for preventative care.

“I believe we could save hundreds of thousands of lives,” Bogen said. “Nothing is more valuable than a person’s life.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash