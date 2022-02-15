ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broward County, FL

A new plan will offer free heart screenings to thousands in Broward

By Lisa J. Huriash, South Florida Sun-Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
South Florida Sun Sentinel
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10RoP6_0eFI1zJZ00
Dr. Claudio Smuclovisky shows how the cardiac CT machine works at Holy Cross Health in Fort Lauderdale on September 14, 2021. Carline Jean / South Florida/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/TNS

Broward taxpayers will likely fund free heart screenings for thousands of people, but it will come from county coffers generated by property taxes and not from a new sales tax that had previously been considered.

Broward County commissioners had little appetite to pass a half-penny sales tax that was projected to generate as much as $125 million a year to pay for cardiac CT scan tests. The imaging test uses X-rays so doctors can see the heart and blood vessels and with an injection of iodine, known as “with contrast,” doctors can see the plaque in the coronary arteries that can lead to trouble.

So County Commissioner Mark Bogen made a new pitch Tuesday: Use $10 million from the county budget for a pilot project to get 20,000 residents medical help they might not have otherwise known they needed.

“The board always keeps a healthy reserve,” said County Administrator Bertha Henry of the cash.

Mayor Michael Udine called the new plan “palatable.”

Under Bogen’s new plan, the first three categories of 5,000 people each would focus on the heart screenings: Black people of all ages, anybody ages 45-65, and a third group specifically for senior citizens.

A fourth category of another 5,000 people would focus on cancer screenings to target breast, lung, colon and prostate cancers, and a panel of medical professionals will later decide age and other high-risk factors of who could participate.

Next, medical experts will come up with recommendations “how do we find and identify these people.”

Bogen said his aim is to create a proactive health plan instead of waiting for people to get sick first. Insurance plans don’t often pay for preventative care.

“I believe we could save hundreds of thousands of lives,” Bogen said. “Nothing is more valuable than a person’s life.”

Lisa J. Huriash can be reached at lhuriash@sunsentinel.com or 954-572-2008 or Twitter @LisaHuriash

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Florida COVID-19 update: Hospital patients with COVID down by nearly two-thirds in a month

Florida reported 5,441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, bringing the 7-day average below 6,000 for the first time since Dec. 17, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The 7-day average for new cases was 5,559 on Saturday — not counting people who test at home. The number of cases in the omicron surge has now fallen by more than 91% from its peak on Jan. 11. The number ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Is rent control a possibility in South Florida? We explore what it would take

The rental market in South Florida is a battlefield right now, and there are plenty of casualties. Middle class renters are seeing their monthly payments go up as much as $1,000 a month. Some can pinch and make rent, others have to move. Still others are sleeping in their cars. The down-market ripple effect not only affects communities, it raises concerns over where South Florida’s workforce ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

A carnival to honor rapper Kodak Black? Here’s how the idea began.

A carnival celebrating rapper Kodak Black in South Florida? The talks were in the works ... but they fizzled. A representative for the rapper had recently contacted Margate City Hall with the proposal to honor him. Locally, it isn’t so far-fetched for the rapper to be recognized: The Broward County Commission last summer declared June 11 as Kodak Black Day, thanking him for his philanthropy. ...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Elementary school friends reunite in South Florida after not seeing each other for 73 years

The word is beshert. It’s a Yiddish term. Loosely translated, it means “soulmate” or “destiny” and it emerged as the best way to describe what happened Saturday afternoon in Boynton Beach. Phyllis Felsenfeld and Elaine Wyler, who were close friends in elementary school at PS (Public School) 130 in Brooklyn from 1945 to 1949, reunited for the first time in 73 years. “It’s amazing,” Elaine said. ...
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

South Florida Sun Sentinel

26K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest headlines and information from Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties including breaking news, weather, traffic, events, sports and more.

 http://tribunecontentagency.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy