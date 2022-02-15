ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kris Jenner named president of new media firm

By Mared Parry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Kris Jenner has been names as the president of a brand new media firm called Kardashian Jenner Productions.

The 66-year-old reality TV star - who is best known for being the manager (or momager!) of her children - is now heading up a huge new venture, setting up a company creating exclusive TV shows of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The mum-of-six filed legal documents earlier this month trademarking the name with a view to providing "entertainment services", "audio and video recordings", and "entertainment and pop culture content".

The Independent

The Independent

